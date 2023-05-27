Video: This is how EPM’s energy cost reduction will work in Antioquia

Daniel Quintero reiterated that the freezing of the energy rate is firm

As announced, Mayor Daniel Quintero was emphatic in reiterating that the energy rate will be frozen in the 125 municipalities of Antioquia until December of this yearas approved by the EPM board of directors, but it will be the decision of the next mayor of Medellín if he continues with this relief for the pocket of all citizens.

“While I am mayor, I will not let the discounts and freezing that we have achieved be charged to the citizens. The freezing is firm”the president reiterated through his Twitter account.

This measure, which will also be applied in the municipality of The Carmen de Atrato (Chocó)will begin to apply from next month as follows: from June to September it will have a reduction of 0.6% monthly. From October 1 to December 31, a calculation will be made to return to the reference value, taking into account the value of the cost of energy on the stock market. In this way, users will pay the same in June and December.

Also: The first solar energy community in Colombia was created in Medellín

Daniel Quintero Calle is the first mayor of Colombia to have an achievement of this typepromoting equity and well-being of the inhabitants of Medellín and guaranteeing access to public services at a more comfortable price for the community.

Since 2020, the Administration of Mayor Daniel Quintero began to comply with what was announced from the campaign, working for the reduction of the cost of services. During the pandemic, the mayor’s office canceled the utility bill for nearly 100,000 families, especially in strata 1, 2, and 3. For strata 4, 5, and 6, payment was deferred, at zero interest. In addition, an increase in subsidies was approved, which helped lower the value of the utility bill.