VIDEOS | Child asks for money on the street to serenade his mother in the cemetery

AES El Salvador, through its Solutions Division, designed and built a new 4.10 MW renewable energy solar plant for the company Green Planet Energy, which will contribute to the diversification of the energy matrix of the municipality of Soyapango, Department of San Salvador.

AES reported that the Ilopango Solar plant has 7,587 state-of-the-art monocrystalline photovoltaic modules that use solar radiation to transform it into electricity; Subsequently, through 19 power inverters, the energy is adapted and injected into the electrical distribution network. The new plant will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of one thousand tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, thus contributing to environmental preservation.

“The commissioning of the Ilopango Solar plant constitutes a strategic investment by our client, with the aim of continuing to contribute to the diversification of the energy matrix and accelerating the future of energy in El Salvador”, mentioned Roberto Sandoval, General Director of the Solutions Division of AES El Salvador.

“We decided to take this step because part of our vision is to create a better future for people through clean energy generation. An alliance with AES allows us to find economically profitable and environmentally responsible businesses”, highlighted Francis Barillas, CEO of Green Planet Energy.

During 2023, AES will continue to work together with strategic partners on generation projects that will allow it to contribute to the energy and environmental sustainability of the country and, at the same time, stimulate the energy transformation of the region.

AES is committed to sustainable innovation to support its clients

To date, the Solutions Division of AES El Salvador has installed a total of 40.5 megawatts (MW) of photovoltaic solar energy for different commercial and industrial clients and currently has a total of 48.2 megawatts in execution. In addition, it provides innovative products and services to promote energy efficiency, such as: energy audits, eco-efficient air conditioners, and LED lighting systems.

Likewise, AES explained that currently, through 13 of its own photovoltaic plants, it contributes approximately 25% of the total solar energy produced in the country, thus contributing to the diversification of the energy matrix of El Salvador.

With these initiatives aimed at sustainable innovation, AES, together with its clients, continues to accelerate a safer and more environmentally responsible energy future in the country.

