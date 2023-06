One of the most emotional moments of the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games occurred during the 10-meter sports shooting award ceremony, when Cuban athlete Laina Pérez gave her bronze medal to Alejandra Cervantes of Mexico. After the test, Cervantes finished in third place, behind two other […]

