Videos of minors online, Agcom close for social networks and apps

Agcom launches a public consultation on a draft regulation concerning the service providers of online video-sharing for the Italian public, even if the seat is established in other EU countries. It’s about social media companies like Google’s Youtube, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance’s Tik-Tok, and Amazon’s Twitch. The goal of the regulation is counter harmful and illicit phenomena, including hate speeche protect, above all, minors, imposing – in specific cases – the Immediate removal of harmful content.

As communicated by the authority, the Agcom Council, with deliberates no. 76/23/Consapproved the launch of a public consultation on the draft regulation on programmes, user-generated video or audiovisual commercial communications aimed at the Italian public and conveyed by a platform whose provider is established in another Member State.

The proposed rules on the removal of content

The consultation it concerns the procedural regulation for the removal of audiovisual content broadcast on a video sharing platform (c.d. video sharing platform) for the protection of minors; fight against hate speech racial, sexual, religious or ethnic origin, as well as against the violation of human dignity, and the protection of consumers, including investors.

10 tips for a smooth and fulfilling relationship with any client

In the regulation submitted for consultation, if serious and urgent requirements are found, Agcom is expected to be able to order the platform to promptly remove it of harmful content. If the requirements of gravity and urgency do not exist, the Authority you can still ask the authority of the Member State where the supplier is established of the platform video sharing to work to ensure that the harmful content is removed.

Giomi: “A special power recognized to the Authority”

“Since in the vast majority of cases these companies are not located in Italy, a special power of the Authority to intervene to limit the circulation of videos and commercial communications has been recognized, which allows it to intervene on condition that the Italian public be the recipient,” he comments Commissioner Elisa Giomi. “This is a very delicate task, both because the transnational nature of the internet makes it difficult to identify defined territories, and because the exercise of this power directly affects crucial issues such as the protection of minors and human dignity, the fight against hate speech or against incitement to racial, gender, religious or ethnic hatred”.

The regulation now being consulted has the specific purpose of proposing criteria for identifying the Italian public and regulating the forms and timing of the Authority’s intervention, within the limits of art. 41 of the Tusma. “It should be remembered that all video sharing platforms already prohibit conduct harmful to the interests of minors and violative of human dignity, including hate speech, through specific provisions of their conditions of use and special rapid intervention tools” concludes the Commissioner .

Agcom consultation

The regulation on video sharing platforms implements art. 41, paragraph 9, of Legislative Decree lgs. 8 November 2021, no. 208 (c.d. Tumsa), in order to ensure a teffective protection of users’ fundamental rights vis-à-vis video sharing platform providers established in another Member State, but which are aimed at the Italian public (such as, for example, Google’s Youtube, Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, ByteDance’s Tik-Tok and Amazon’s Twitch).

The public consultation will last 30 days starting from the date of publication of the measure on the Authority’s institutional website.

The provision will be simultaneously notified to the European Commission pursuant to Directive 2015/1535, as it is a draft Italian technical regulation concerning information society services.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED