VIDEOS | Subject gets into the refrigerator of a store to appease the heat

Manchester City’s victory in the Champions League final on Saturday revived the great songs of the musical group Oasis, which are already a kind of anthem for the fans of the English club.

The streets of Istanbul, in Türkiye, were flooded with Britons singing ‘Wonderwall’ y ‘Don’t look back in anger’ And it’s also no secret that the Gallagher brothers, founders of the Manchester gang, have always been loyal Manchester City fans.

The English club’s triumph in the most important European championship gave many Oasis fans hopes about the band’s potential reunification, even though they were fueled by rumors and speculation.

It all started with the circulation of a tweet attributed to Liam Gallagher: “If Manchester City win the Champions League, I’ll call my brother and put the fucking band back together”. However, while Liam seems to yearn for the idea of ​​reviving the group, that tweet only circulated in a few British tabloids and probably never existed, unless it was deleted by the musician.

Asked directly if Oasis returns in the event that Manchester City win the Champions League, Liam replied in May that he was “list” for it. At the end of the month he clarified that he did not say that the band’s reunification was happening and that he was just personally prepared. “We should never have broken up, that’s what I’m saying”he expressed.

Shortly after, his brother Noel Gallagher charged him, assuring that Liam really does not want any reunification, harshly criticized him for being “full of shit” by saying that he wants the band back and challenged him to call him if he really had that intention, something that did not happen.

The well-known feud between the two brothers is still there, and in the meantime, the talks about the possible return of Oasis have no solid foundation. The latest news on the subject appeared in The Sun at the beginning of June: a source from the media declared that the band could be back in 2025 at the Etihad stadium, of their favorite club, although he cautiously acknowledged that it is still too early to say so. by fact and it is necessary that all the former members of the group agree.

In any case, one of the Gallagher brothers did make a promise related to Manchester City’s victory, but he will not fulfill it, despite the fact that the English team won 1-0. “If City win and Haaland scores a hat-trick, I’m going to wear my underpants”, Noel promised the club days before the final game. However, it lacked ‘hat-trick’ the Haland.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related