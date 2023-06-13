VIDEOS | Taxi driver assaulted in full live broadcast

In an unexpected turn of events, Brunenger, a renowned Uber streamer, had a terrifying experience during one of his live broadcasts. The popular young man, who shares his workday in his application car, was the victim of an assault that was fully recorded on video.

Brunenger has become a social media sensation due to his quirky approach as a late-night Uber streamer. Through his cell phone, his followers can virtually accompany him as he transports passengers to their destinations, documenting everything that happens in his vehicle.

Unfortunately, during his most recent live broadcast, the streamer experienced a nightmare moment that left all his fans stunned.

In the images captured by the fixed camera of his car, a man dressed in black can be seen sneaking up to the back door. After making a call, a motorcycle appears, and in an instant, a blow to the glass interrupts the video, which later becomes destabilized until it is lost.

Although the recording does not clearly show the details of the incident, Brunenger made a subsequent streaming with his personal phone to publicize what happened.

According to what he said, a motorcycle positioned itself in front of the car, violently hitting the glass, which broke due to the force of the impact. The assailant took his cell phone, but fortunately they did not threaten him or use physical violence against him.

After the incident, Brunenger reassured his followers through his social media stories: “All the people, how are you doing? I get a lot of concerned messages. For everyone who didn’t watch the stream, I’m fine. They broke my glass, they stole my phone, but luckily nothing happened to me. Thanks to everyone who cared, I send you a big greeting “.

This shocking event has sparked a debate about the safety of transportation application workers and has highlighted the risks they may face while performing their jobs.

Brunenger has expressed his intention to continue his streaming work and to take the necessary steps to ensure his safety while he works.

The recording of the assault has generated great attention on social networks and the authorities are expected to investigate the case to identify the person responsible and prevent similar situations in the future.

In the meantime, the Brunenger community of supporters support him and hope that he will continue to share his experiences despite this unfortunate incident.

