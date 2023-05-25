Home » Videos | They burned another bus on the Risaralda – Chocó road and suspend the transport service
A new violent act affects the transport sector in Risaralda. On the morning of this Thursday, May 25, an attack on a bus was reported in the municipality of Tadó, on the road that leads from Risaralda to Chocó. The event was recorded on video and led to the total suspension of the transportation service.

The unfortunate incident once again leaves hundreds of affected users and the Western Fleet Company in uncertainty, it is already the third vehicle that has been lost in a week.
Insecurity on the roads and acts of vandalism have endangered the physical integrity of drivers, as well as the provision of the service.

There is still no official pronouncement by the departmental authorities or the National Government. The economic losses suffered by the companies that own the incinerated vehicles already exceed $1,000 million.

