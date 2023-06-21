Home » VIDEOS | They capture a subject who shot at a personnel transport bus in San Juan Opico
This Wednesday morning, the trial against the former mayor of Comasagua, José Ricardo Reyes Rosales, is taking place, who is accused of assaulting and raping a minor several times.

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) explained that the hearing is taking place in Santa Tecla, in the Second Sentencing Court.

Coralia Del Carmen, wife of the former mayor, is also being prosecuted for Omission in the crimes of Rape and Assault on a minor.

According to investigations, the former mayor repeatedly sexually abused a 12-year-old girl, from whose abuse she became pregnant and her son was taken from her by the couple.

Reyes Rosales was mayor of Comasagua between 2012 and 2021, and was captured along with his wife on July 23, 2021, in the Belén neighborhood, in the municipality of Comasagua, department of La Libertad.

