VIDEOS | This is how a motorcyclist was transferred after a serious traffic accident

On what must have been the happiest night of their lives, a young couple in love experienced tragedy when one of them lost his life in a heartbreaking accident. Aziz Karbali, a 33-year-old man, was electrocuted to death on his wedding night.

The incident occurred in the Al-Omran area, in Hammamet, Tunisia, last Saturday night. According to local media reports, after the ceremony, the newlyweds and their friends gathered to continue the festivities.

It was at that moment that Aziz decided to dive into the pool with two guests. The atmosphere was one of celebration and revelry until they finished swimming, because just then they were hit by an electric current coming from a faulty pole near the pool.

Although Aziz’s friends managed to escape unharmed, the young man died instantly, leaving a huge void in his family and friends, and especially in his wife. On social media, his loved ones have shared tributes and condolences, fondly remembering Aziz and mourning his untimely death.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic death. Aziz’s body has been taken for autopsy and the wedding organizers are expected to take some responsibility for the tragic incident.

In addition, the owner of the venue where the party was held is being investigated for possible legal infractions. According to reports, he rented the place to individuals without the necessary licenses. To carry out the investigation, a special team from the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company has been hired to determine the exact cause of the electrocution.

This group of experts is also studying the violations of security regulations that could have led to this tragedy. A friend of Aziz told a local outlet more details about the night: “The wedding ceremony was on Saturday night in the presence of family and friends… Aziz was excited about the celebration… After seeing off the family, the friends decided to continue the party. Aziz and two other friends went to the pool and were electrocuted on the way out. Aziz died there, at the site of his own wedding celebration.”.

The death of this young man has left an entire community in mourning and becomes a sad reminder of the importance of safety in all areas, even in moments of joy and celebration.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

