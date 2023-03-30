Tsai Ing-wen in New York

According to reports, Tsai Ing-wen, who had just arrived in New York for transit, attended the3moon29day and nightHeld overseas Chinese banquets and delivered speeches.Tsai Ing-wen thanked the U.S. government for fulfilling its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. Said that Taiwan will definitely work with the United States and other partners to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan stands on the front line of democracy in the world. The more united the Taiwanese are, the safer Taiwan will be. The safer Taiwan is, the safer the world will be. Taiwan will work hand in hand with all democratic partners, and Taiwan will continue to firmly walk on the path of democracy and freedom. She also said that she believes that all overseas folks are the warmest, strongest and most steadfast backing for Taiwan to go to the world.

Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on Wednesday afternoon to start a10 days and 9 nights “Partners of Democracy Co-prosperity Journey”. New York was the first stop on her trip to the United States on her way to Taiwan’s diplomatic ties Guatemala and Belize.return journey, Tsai Ing-wen will also transit through California, USA, and is expected to meet with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, McCarthy. Beijing has threatened to retaliate if McCarthy meets Tsai. Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference on Wednesday, “If she contacts US House of Representatives Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” ’” Zhu Fenglian said, “We firmly oppose it and will take measures to resolutely fight back.” But she did not say what those measures might be.

Ma Ying-jeou in Wuhan

As for Ma Ying-jeou, Agence France-Presse reported that this was the first visit to the mainland by a former or current leader of Taiwan in more than 70 years. On the same day, he met with Song Tao, director of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, and asked Song Tao to convey his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ma Ying-jeou, a member of the Kuomintang, was in2008year to2016served as President of Taiwan. He said in a statement,Both sides of the Taiwan Strait should maintain exchanges, work together, make every effort to avoid war and conflict, and strive to revitalize China.”

Ma Ying-jeou visited the special exhibition on the new crown pneumonia epidemic at the Wuhan Archives on the same day, and the itinerary for visiting the mainland released by Ma Ying-jeou’s office did not have this special exhibition, and this may be a temporary addition to the itinerary；Chinese state media CCTV reported. According to the Central News Agency, former President Ma Ying-jeou said in Wuhan today that he felt saddened that the government had changed its leading personnel and cross-strait relations had plummeted. He also cited the relationship between Germany and France, pointing out that the two sides have different cultures and races, but they have become the main force of the European Union, and asked, “Why can’t the two sides of the Taiwan Strait do it?”

The Democratic Progressive Party commented on Ma Ying-jeou’s trip to the mainland in a statement on Monday, saying:“We should be more united (……), but unfortunately, the KMT sided with the Chinese Communist Party, and former President Ma Ying-jeou ignored public opinion about “at this moment “Objections to visiting China“。

The KMT and DPP candidates are the frontrunners in Taiwan’s presidential election next year.