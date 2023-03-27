6
“Shape the future now”
In order to take account of the positive developments, the VCÖ, in cooperation with the City of Vienna, launched the Vienna Mobility Award under the motto “Shape the future now”. Businesses and companies, start-ups, housing developers, the districts, schools and universities, initiatives and individuals are invited to submit projects that already show how future mobility can be better and more climate-friendly. ÖBB supports the prize.
