Vienna makes lunch in open all-day schools free

Around 23,500 children and their families should benefit from this, announced Education City Councilor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) in a press conference on Tuesday. This saves parents 4.42 euros per day and child in those schools that do not offer mixed classes, but instead offer school in the morning and care in the afternoon.

According to the press documents, the city will invest almost 38 million euros in 2023 for free lunch in all-day compulsory schools. Just over 44 million euros are planned for the following year. Together with the interlinked free all-day school introduced in autumn 2020 (care and food are free there), around 50,000 children and young people in Vienna will now benefit, it said.

While Wiederkehr’s coalition partner SPÖ was delighted with the joint project, the ÖVP remained skeptical. The assumption of the meal contributions in open schools by the city was long overdue, but could only be a first step, said education spokesman Harald Zierfuss in a broadcast.

In the future, the city will also have to pay for childcare fees in open schools and half-day schools in order to eliminate the existing financial injustice in afternoon care at Vienna’s school types.