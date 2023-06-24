Vietnam benefited from the de-sinicization of the supply chain

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue concluded his visit to Vietnam today, and the amount of investment that a large number of Korean companies accompanying the delegation will bring to Vietnam has attracted the attention of the outside world. According to Korean media analysis, Vietnam may become the biggest beneficiary under the demand of de-sinicization.

Yin Xiyue visited Vietnam from the 22nd to the 24th, and the number of financial delegations accompanying the delegation doubled the size of the previous visit to the United States, showing that Korean companies have ambitions for the Vietnamese market. Yin Xiyue also announced at the summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on the 23rd that the bilateral trade volume will reach the goal of US$150 billion (about NT$4.6 trillion) by 2030.

Before returning to South Korea today, Yin Xiyue, accompanied by Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, visited the R&D center that Samsung Electronics established in Vietnam not long ago. He hoped that the bilateral industry could be upgraded from a manufacturing partner to a core R&D partner. The scale of support programs related to future generation industrial capabilities.

More than 50% of the smartphones sold by Samsung Electronics to the world are produced in Vietnam. Last year alone, sales in Vietnam reached US$71 billion, and operating profit reached US$4.6 billion. A further cost of 220 million US dollars to set up a local R & D center and employ more than 2,200 researchers means that the importance of Vietnam to Samsung Electronics will not be limited to the manufacturing base.

Lee Jae-yong, who visited Vietnam on behalf of Samsung this time, also received a birthday surprise prepared by the Vietnamese side at the State Guest Dinner on the 23rd, which clearly shows the importance the Vietnamese government attaches to Samsung.

For South Korea, Vietnam is the third largest trading partner after China and the United States, and it is also an important trading partner for Samsung. Since Samsung C&T first established a trading office in Hanoi in 1989, the group’s business has continued to expand. The company has more than 100,000 employees and a cumulative investment of US$20 billion.

Not only Samsung, but the 205 Korean companies traveling with Yoon Seok-yue this time involve various industries such as electronics, automobiles, petrochemicals, aviation components, semiconductors, rare earths, distribution, food, culture, construction, finance, and law. Chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SK Group Choi Tae-won pointed out in a speech at the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum held on the 23rd: “Under the influence of external politics and security, Vietnam is the best investment target with both efficiency and stability.”

Under the influence of the international situation such as the US-China dispute, “de-sinicization” has become a hot topic in the industry in recent years. Not only South Korea, but also companies from the United States, Europe, Japan and other countries are paying more and more attention to Vietnam. The Korean media Dong-A Ilbo pointed out that the market share of Chinese semiconductor products in the US market dropped from 30.2% in 2018 to 11.7% last year; the market share of Vietnamese products rose from 2.5% to 9.8% during the same period.

According to statistics from the Korea International Trade Association, South Korea’s trade surplus with Vietnam continues to rise and will exceed US$34.2 billion by 2022, in contrast to China, which is in a deficit crisis.

In addition to shifting the focus of semiconductor-based industrial manufacturing and market, the South Korean government’s cooperation on rare earth core minerals has also shifted to Vietnam. Yin Xiyue and Wu Wenshang announced after their talks on the 23rd that they will set up a core mineral supply chain center in Vietnam to reduce their dependence on China‘s core minerals.

further reading

Low price-to-earnings ratio + recovery prospects Vietnam stock market bargain hunting

Vietnam’s noisy spinning and spinning factory: the non-peak season has little impact

Two mainland energy storage companies are rumored to spend a lot of money to set up factories in Vietnam

Difficult to replace the status of the mainland?Foreign media expose Vietnam’s industrial turmoil

The post Vietnam benefited from the supply chain de-sinicization and Korean companies’ investment estimates continued to increase appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

