The Baoyuan Vietnam shoe factory under Yue Yuen Industry, a subsidiary of Baocheng (9904) Group, the world‘s leading shoemaker, was affected by the adjustment of production capacity by brand owners and the orders were not as expected. The third layoff this year, the cumulative number of layoffs this year has approached 10,000. However, Baocheng emphasized on the 24th that compared with the overall number of employees of the group, the impact of layoffs at the Vietnam factory is relatively limited, and it still has confidence in the long-term development of the footwear industry.

Although Toxin continued to buy Baocheng in a small amount for 17 consecutive trading days, it lost to foreign investors and continued to sell a large amount of super for 9 consecutive trading days. On the 24th, it once again sold 1,856 super contracts. The closing price of Baocheng was 28.80 yuan, a slight drop of 0.15 yuan. The quantity broke 3,100 pieces.

Baoyuan Vietnam Shoe Factory has frequently reported layoffs this year. In February, it laid off 2,358 people, and in late June, it successively laid off about 5,744 people. On the 23rd of this month, it was reported that about 1,221 people would be laid off. Baoyuan Vietnam Shoe Factory has undergone multiple layoffs and no longer renews contracts with expired employees. At present, the number of employees is about 40,000, which has been reduced by nearly half compared with the peak period.

According to the news from the Vietnamese government, due to the adjustment of the production capacity of the major cooperative brands of the Baoyuan Vietnam shoe factory, the order has not yet resumed and the layoffs must be laid off. Baoyuan will notify the laid-off employees on the 26th of this month to inform them of the payment of severance payments and salaries. Relevant information such as collection date, social insurance, tax payment procedures, etc.

Baocheng Group announced on the 24th that in view of the current uncertain macroeconomic outlook and considering the overall business development, it will continue to adopt a multi-allocation strategy, dynamically adjust production schedules, and strive to stabilize and balance the overall capacity utilization rate. Compared with the overall number of employees of the group, the impact of layoffs at the Vietnam factory is relatively limited, and the personnel procedures of its employees will be handled in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the local government.

In the first half of the year, Baocheng Group’s consolidated revenue was 127.462 billion yuan, after-tax net profit was 4.498 billion yuan, and EPS was 1.53 yuan, an annual decrease of 53.6%. Baocheng said that it still maintains confidence in the long-term development of the footwear industry, and will prudently respond to short-term operational challenges, while promoting medium and long-term layout planning to support the sustainable growth of the footwear business.

