Vietnam’s Secret Arms Deal with Russia Jeopardizes Its Relationship with the U.S.

Vietnam Secretly Plans to Buy Russian Weapons Despite Strengthening Ties with the United States

HANOI – As President Joe Biden arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, to foster stronger alliances in Asia, a document leaked from within the Vietnamese government reveals Vietnam’s clandestine plan to purchase an arsenal of weapons from Russia. The move comes despite the United States‘ efforts to bolster its relationship with Vietnam and counter China‘s influence in the region.

The internal document, dated March 2023 and confirmed by both former and current Vietnamese officials, outlines Vietnam’s proposal to modernize its military through secret payments for defense purchases. To avoid American scrutiny and bypass U.S. sanctions on Russia, Vietnam plans to transfer money through a joint oil venture in Siberia called Rusvietpetro.

Vietnam, historically a major arms importer, has long relied on Russian weaponry. However, the U.S. threat to punish countries purchasing weapons from Russia has complicated Vietnam’s plans to enhance its military capabilities and counter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.

Nevertheless, Vietnam’s pursuit of an arms deal with Russia poses a challenge to its growing partnership with the United States. It highlights the risks associated with U.S. foreign policies that force countries into a binary choice between aligning with the U.S. or other world powers.

Experts argue that the United States may have unrealistic expectations about Vietnam’s delicate relationship with both China and Russia. Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, emphasizes the need for a better understanding of the sensitivities involved, as overlooking them could strain the U.S.-Vietnam friendship.

Vietnam’s geopolitical positioning, caught between China in the north and with deep historical ties to Russia, once again places it in the center of a major power contest. Vietnam, a nation that has resisted invasions from France, the United States, and China, aspires to forge its path and remain independent.

The leaked document details how the Vietnamese Defense Ministry intends to pay for the Russian weapons, highlighting Russia’s significant defense and security partnership at a time when it faces Western embargoes. In another indication of the deal’s progress, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian prime minister and current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, recently visited Hanoi to solidify the arms agreement. The estimated cost of the deal over 20 years is around $8 billion.

Vietnam’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its continued support for its old ally has strained its relationship with the United States. However, the lifting of the U.S. arms embargo in 2016 signaled Washington’s recognition of Vietnam as a valuable ally against China‘s regional dominance. The U.S. administration expects its closer ties with Vietnam will pave the way for other American allies, such as South Korea, to sell advanced weaponry to Vietnam.

Nevertheless, Vietnam’s deep military reliance on Russia, including generational training in the Soviet Union and Russia, makes it challenging to pivot away from its traditional partner. Moreover, transitioning to Western weapons would require substantial investment in time and money.

Critics argue that Vietnam’s military leadership, which currently leans toward hardline positions, fears potential U.S. interference in Vietnam’s domestic affairs. These fears include attempts to incite democratic revolution or impose human rights conditions on future arms purchases.

While Vietnam’s secret weapon deal with Russia may complicate its relationship with the United States, Vietnam continues to walk a delicate tightrope to maintain its strategic autonomy and navigate a shifting power dynamic in Asia.

