Viewing China’s adherence to the path of peaceful development from the perspective of the peaceful nature of Chinese civilization——The sixth of a series of reviews on the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 16th Topic: From the perspective of the peaceful nature of Chinese civilization, China adheres to the path of peaceful development – the sixth series of reviews on the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization

Peace, harmony and harmony are concepts that the Chinese nation has been pursuing and inheriting for more than 5,000 years.

On June 2, 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly pointed out at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development——

“The outstanding peaceful nature of Chinese civilization has fundamentally determined that China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. It determines that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others, and it determines that China will persist in cooperation and not engage in confrontation, and will never engage in a small circle of ‘parties unite against differences’.”

With the glorious dream of making progress for mankind in mind, following the right path of peaceful development, and absorbing the continuous nourishment of civilization, the Chinese nation joins hands with all peace-loving nations in the world to stride forward toward the bright prospect of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Kindness and neighborliness, peace and harmony

September 27, 2015, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Accompanied by the sound of shutters, General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon slowly pulled down a piece of red silk cloth. Dragon ornaments, elephant heads, phoenix birds, doves of peace flying high, a national gift made of cloisonne crafts with “Chinese red” as the main color is displayed in front of people.

“Peace Zun”, the name of this national gift. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “‘Peace Zun’ conveys the desire and belief of China and the Chinese people to seek peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results. This is also the spirit of the UN Charter.”

The Chinese nation is a peace-loving nation. The pursuit of peace, harmony, harmony and harmony is deeply rooted in the spiritual world of the Chinese nation and deeply melted in the blood of the Chinese people.

From the principles of “peace is the most important” and “harmony without diversity” to the social ideals of “world peace” and “sharing great harmony”; The wisdom of “warriority must perish” and “turn hostility into friendship”… Chinese culture of “harmony” has a long history.

The unity of knowledge and action, actions speak louder than words. More than 2,100 years ago, Zhang Qian, the envoy of the Han Dynasty, went to the Western Regions on a “drilling trip” and wrote a chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation between the East and the West with “camel caravans and goodwill”; “Treasure Ships and Friendship” has left a good story of peace and friendship between China and foreign countries… In history, China has long been one of the most powerful countries in the world, but it has never colonized or invaded other countries.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “What the Chinese people are afraid of is turbulence, what they seek is stability, and what they hope is peace in the world.” “No matter where it develops, China will never seek hegemony, never engage in expansion, and will never take what it has experienced. The tragic experience of the past is imposed on other peoples.”

The yesterday and the day before yesterday of the Chinese nation determine the present and tomorrow of the Chinese nation. The outstanding peaceful nature of Chinese civilization fundamentally determines that China will always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has combined the mission of Marxism to seek progress for mankind with the ideal of “upholding harmony and seeking great unity” of the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and proposed a series of major foreign policy concepts, enriching and developing the concept of going forward. The idea of ​​the path of peaceful development has led major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics to stride forward.

“Being kind to benevolent neighbors is the treasure of the country”, this is China that unswervingly promotes world peace——

Creatively put forward the concept of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation, and explore new ways of state-to-state exchanges of “dialogue instead of confrontation, partnership instead of alliance”, and build with the mind of “like-mindedness is a partner, and seeking common ground while reserving differences is also a partner” The partnership network covering the whole world explores new ways to maintain world peace and brings a new atmosphere to international relations in the 21st century;

“Establish others if you want to be established, and achieve others if you want to achieve them.” This is China that consistently promotes common development——

Declare that “the Chinese people not only hope for a good life for themselves, but also for the people of other countries”, emphasize that “peace is the guarantee of development, and development is the master key to solve all problems”, propose the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and continue to promote its implementation , to vigorously maintain world peace with the fruitful results of common development, and let the seeds of peace take root and grow vigorously in people’s hearts;

“Those who talk about the world must follow the rules of the world.” This is China that is committed to multilateralism——

Resolutely uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, promote the common values ​​of all mankind, such as peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom, take a clear-cut stand against all forms of unilateralism, advocate international affairs to be handled through consultation, and promote global governance toward Develop in a more just and reasonable direction, and promote the construction of a world of lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness, inclusiveness, cleanliness and beauty…

The beauty of peace soup lies in the combination of differences

“The harmony of the world is the most important thing, and the beauty and well-being of the world are shared. The beauty of each beauty is beautiful, and the beauty of beauty is shared by the world.”

From May 18th to 19th, 2023, the China-Central Asia Summit will be held in Xi’an, the ancient capital of the millennium. At the end of the theatrical performance, singers from China and the five Central Asian countries sang “Beauty and Beauty Together”, which echoed in people’s hearts for a long time.

There is a confidant in the sea, and the end of the world is like a neighbor. Although China and the five Central Asian countries have different languages, cultures and landforms, they have been able to learn from each other and learn from each other throughout the long history, and have developed a profound friendship that lasted for thousands of years, which is deeply enlightening to people.

“The unevenness of things is the feeling of things” “And real creatures, the same will not continue” “The sun and the moon have different lights, and the day and night have their own suitability” “The beauty of a hundred schools cannot be the wonder of one person” “Shoes don’t have to be the same, It is expected to be adequate; governance does not have to be the same, but it is expected to benefit the people.” “A flower blooming alone is not spring, but a hundred flowers bloom together and the garden is full of spring”… The Chinese people have consciously thought about the dialectical relationship between “sameness” and “difference” for a long time, and understand “harmony”. The beauty of soup lies in the principle of combination and difference.

Historically, the Chinese nation has confidently and magnanimously carried out inter-ethnic exchanges and cultural exchanges with other regions. It has composed the long song of the Silk Road with thousands of miles of camel bells and waves, and also created the prosperity of the Tang Dynasty in Chang’an, the world‘s dress and crown society.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally promoted exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. From the historic visit to the UNESCO Headquarters, to paying tribute to the achievements of civilizations created by people of all nations and peoples during the visit; from holding the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations to proposing a global civilization initiative… The profound observation runs through it all: Let the exchanges and mutual learning of civilizations become a driving force An important driving force for the peaceful development of the world and the progress of human civilization.

Under the autumn sun, the mottled columns of the Parthenon are plated with gold. On November 12, 2019, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was visiting Greece, walked into the Acropolis Museum at the foot of the temple.

General Secretary Xi Jinping stopped to watch in front of the “Contemplative Athena” relief.

“This is the goddess Athena resting and contemplating after she just participated in the war. Although it is a small relief, it is very meaningful.” The then Greek President Pavlopoulos who accompanied the visit acted as an “instructor” himself.

“She is thinking about what the meaning of war is.” General Secretary Xi Jinping talked about the Chinese allusion of “stop fighting and turn fighting.” President Pavlopoulos nodded in agreement as he listened.

The Chinese civilization never seeks to be the same and everyone is the same, but to seek the same value and spiritual harmony in advocating the blooming of a hundred flowers and the contention of a hundred schools of thought. The outstanding peaceful nature of Chinese civilization fundamentally determines that China will continue to pursue exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations rather than engage in cultural hegemony.

“There are always some people who like to point fingers at us, while China is helping us advance our economic and social development agenda with practical actions.” When talking about exchanges with China, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was deeply moved, “China never condescendingly told How we should do it is what makes Africa-China cooperation unique.”

“Civilizations are not superior or inferior, but only have characteristics and regions.” “Thinking that one’s own race and civilization is superior and insisting on transforming or even replacing other civilizations is stupid in understanding and disastrous in practice.” “There is no conflict between various civilizations, but we must have eyes to appreciate the beauty of all civilizations”… General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words on international occasions are resounding.

On March 15, 2023, the high-level dialogue between the Communist Party of China and the world‘s political parties was held, attracting leaders of more than 500 political parties and political organizations in more than 150 countries to gather together. The full house is not only due to the attraction of Chinese-style modernization achievements to political parties from all over the world, but also due to China‘s equal respect for various civilizations and different modernization paths.

All things grow together without harming each other, and Tao runs without conflict. The outstanding peaceful nature of Chinese civilization determines that China will not impose its own values ​​and political system on others.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech showed the broad mind of a growing oriental power: “Developing countries have the right and ability to independently explore their own distinctive modernization paths based on their own national conditions.” “Chinese-style modernization is a new form of human civilization. Learning from each other with other civilizations around the world will greatly enrich the garden of world civilizations.”

Respect the diversity of civilizations in the world, promote equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusive civilization concept, transcend civilization barriers with civilization exchanges, transcend civilization conflicts with mutual learning among civilizations, and surpass civilization superiority with civilization coexistence… Today’s China is constantly enriching The concept of civilization provides ideological guidance for building a better world.

Fate is shared, road is not alone

Looking at the world, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and human beings are once again standing at the crossroads of history. Cooperation or confrontation? Open or closed? Mutual benefit and win-win or zero-sum game? How to choose is related to the future and destiny of mankind.

On the evening of February 20, 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics, which attracted worldwide attention, came to a successful conclusion. The grand fireworks bloomed above the “Bird’s Nest” with the five Olympic rings symbolizing “more unity” and the Chinese and English words “One World, One Family”, which became a classic and timeless moment.

Not afraid of the countercurrent of unilateralism and effectively preventing and controlling the new crown epidemic, China successfully hosted the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled, demonstrating to the world the determination and confidence to “go to the future together” with all parties, and fully reflected the “decoupling and breaking the chain”” “Small courtyards and high walls” have no market in the international community, and peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results are what people want.

“Be tolerant to diversity, tolerance is a virtue”. From “creating a heart for the world, establishing a life for the people, inheriting the knowledge of the past, and creating peace for all generations”, to “everyone is responsible for the rise and fall of the world“, the spiritual ideal of Chinese culture is peaceful and resolute, broad-minded and open-minded, with profound meaning. Pay attention to the world feelings of human destiny.

The greatness of a great country does not lie in its size, stature, or fists, but its breadth of mind, structure, and responsibility.

In the face of increasingly prominent global challenges and the growing deficits in peace, development, security, and governance in the world, China has demonstrated what a major country should be like with its practical actions with the world in mind——

From promoting the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, to insisting on persuading peace and promoting talks in the Ukrainian crisis… Adhering to the security concept that contains the wisdom of “creating trust and repairing amity” and “combining love and non-aggression”, China joins hands with other countries to maintain world peace and tranquility;

From launching the largest global humanitarian operation since the founding of New China, to the Chinese rescue team protecting the hope of life in the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey, to assisting the evacuation of citizens from many countries from Yemen, Sudan and other turbulent areas… Adhering to the principle of “Hongyi Rongli” Li Guan, China and the international community work together to deal with various unexpected challenges;

From taking the lead in implementing the “Paris Agreement” to announcing the “Double Carbon” goal…to promote the ecological concept of “harmony between man and nature” and “all things grow together”, China is working with all parties to actively respond to climate change and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature…

“From the perspective of ‘own country first’, the world is small and crowded, and there is always ‘fierce competition’. From the perspective of a shared destiny, the world is broad and broad, and there are opportunities for cooperation everywhere.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words are full of inspire.

“Small circles” cannot solve the “big challenges” facing the world, and “small cliques” cannot adapt to the “big changes” in today’s world. The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the global development initiative, the global security initiative, the global civilization initiative…the Chinese concepts, Chinese initiatives, and Chinese plans that shine with the wisdom of China‘s excellent traditional culture are precisely because of their The mind, pattern, and responsibility are large, and the value of the times is even more prominent.

“Throughout the ages, the reason why the Chinese nation has had status and influence in the world is not due to militarism or external expansion, but due to the strong appeal and attraction of Chinese culture.” General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out.

Facing the future, a big country with a history of more than 5,000 years of splendid civilization, a nation with profound sentiments for the world and the ambition to contribute to mankind, will firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilization. Building a community with a shared future for mankind will surely make new and greater contributions to the noble cause of peace and development of mankind! (Reporters Yang Yijun, Feng Xinran, Shao Yibo, Wen Xin)