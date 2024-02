The government of Antioquia inaugurated the Fernando Botero Educational Institution, a new school in Buchadó, a district of 750 inhabitants in the municipality of Vigía del Fuerte. Its construction lasted three years, it has capacity for 217 children and, in addition to the classrooms, it has a laboratory and computer room.

The entire structure of the new school is elevated with concrete columns, due to the flooding of the Atrato River.

