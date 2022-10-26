The Province of Belluno approved the disbursement of a contribution of 160 thousand euros in favor of Municipality of Vigo with the aim of compensating for the expenses incurred for the most urgent interventions made necessary following the intense rainfall of last June 29 which caused flooding in the town but above all landslides and landslides in the Piova valley and in various hamlets. The damage soon proved to be huge enough to induce the Municipality of Vigo to ask for a state of calamity. The restoration works of the territory lasted until last August; in the meantime, the Province has taken charge of the matter by approving the disbursement of the contribution for the works served to restore much of the municipal territory of Vigo, especially the provincial road 619 in Selva but also the forest pastoral road system Fontanelle-Starezza-Zergolonthe one that leads to free and also the pastoral forest road Aquabona. Bad weather caused floods along the course of the Piova stream with important consequences on the territory.

«The immediate availability of the Province, both with the president Padrin and both with the counselor Gosettitogether with the competent staff, was essential to try to stem the damage of the events at the end of June in a timely manner, despite these having brought our territory to its knees “, commented the mayor of Vigo, Silvia Calligaro, «Thanks to the contribution that has been granted to us, all the urgent and safety works have been carried out. Once again the synergy between entities has proved to be very important, indeed vital, for a fragile territory like ours, constantly at risk of hydrogeological instability ».

“Vigo, but also other places in the highlands of Cadore, were affected by intense rainfall which on June 29 caused various flooding and landslides”, recalled the provincial councilor delegated for soil defense, Mattia Gosetti, “the weather event took place it continued the following day and caused innumerable damage, in particular along the provincial road 619 in the locality of Selva and on various areas of forest-pastoral traffic. The Municipality intervened with a verification of the state of the places and carried out works in the highest urgency in the areas most affected by the hydrogeological instability phenomena. Given the extent of the damage, he asked us for a contribution of 160 thousand euros that we granted. The fragility of the mountain territory requires interventions of arrangement and safety which can also be implemented through these synergies ».