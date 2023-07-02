Vijay Sundaram: Technology helps retain good employees – EntornoInteligente

More and more people choose to leave their traditional jobs, in exchange for improving their quality of life and spending more time with their family. What can companies do to retain them and how to take advantage of new technologies to achieve it?

By Vijay Sundaram, Head of Global Strategy at Zoho

The retention of human talent is becoming one of the biggest challenges that organizations have to give continuity to their businesses. When an employee decides to ‘leave’ a company, they usually take with them the experience and knowledge they gained during months or years of carrying out an activity, which directly impacts their entire productivity.

Although human resources areas have struggled for decades to stop this phenomenon, the truth is that after the pandemic caused by Covid19, many people began to reassess the possibility of returning to their offices to follow traditional work models. The crisis imposed new priorities on workers, including seeking greater well-being and quality of life, and made them lose the loyalty they had for their employers.

In this sense, a study by the consulting firm Deloitte shows that 2 out of 3 employees born between 1981 and 2012 (considered Millennials and Generation Z) are willing to quit their job at any time, if they do not find adequate conditions to develop. 70% of those surveyed said they preferred to work under a hybrid mode, which allows them to work remotely a few days a week.

People are now more aware of the way in which technological tools allow them to carry out their tasks and access the resources they require through the Internet, without being tied to a physical site, without wasting time in the traffic of big cities and without abandoning the activities of their private lives, for example. The impact of ‘The Great Resignation’, that moment after the pandemic, when millions of people around the world decided not to return to their jobs, to rethink their conditions, their dreams and their alternatives to generate income, is still palpable.

But then what should organizations do to prevent their collaborators from deciding to leave?

The answer to this question has many variables, which in the end depend on the reality of each company, its values ​​and its internal culture. However, within Zoho we have taken more universal actions that have helped us strengthen ties with our collaborators and that have proven to be effective in stopping the migration of people and increasing the pride they feel in being in the company.

Initially, we prioritize the well-being and quality of life of our collaborators. We use our own technology to open offices in smaller towns, where they find a lower cost of living, don’t have to deal with big-city traffic, and can spend more time with their families. With this scheme driven by cloud computing, for example, we already have offices in Querétaro (Mexico), Chía (Colombia) or McAllen (United States).

Along with this, we create a very positive internal culture, where all employees feel valued and connected to our mission and values. In our case, we encourage open communication (any employee has access to speak with our global leaders) and we clearly communicate each person’s contribution to achieving the goals we set for ourselves. We enable all the virtual communication channels at our disposal to achieve this.

To complete, we give benefits that extend beyond monetary terms. Thus, we are providing opportunities for growth and online learning, which generate a sense of belonging among all the people who make up our community. We see that the degree of employee engagement affects their satisfaction, productivity, and performance.

We are at a crucial moment for both people and companies due to the constant change that the world is experiencing. Now, we must find a work environment that meets your expectations. It is essential that organizations listen to them and make the changes they require to make the most of their potential.

