Viktor Orbán unmasked our traitors | Videos | .a week

News

by admin
July 28, 2023

Peter Zajac talks about what unites our fascists, the so-called nationalists, alleged socialists and other politicians with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Why is this politician in favor of Putin’s Russia and what does he really mean by the so-called “breakaway territories”? Do we need to worry about his rhetoric, or is it just “bullshit”?

