The wife of singer Victor Pavlik, Kateryna Repyakhova, who had plastic surgery on her nose, admitted for the first time that she wanted to divorce him. The reason was the artist’s position in the conflict between his current wife and his ex, Lora Sozaeva. Women publicly clarified their relationship on social networks, exchanged offensive comments.

As Kateryna says, she was forced to fight against hate and insults on her own. Because then Victor sided with his ex, considered her almost a saint.

“When his ex-wife offended me, and he defended her very strongly. He said that she is a saint and that’s all. She reads the Bible, she is holy, she cannot do anything wrong. That’s the argument. And whatever happens, she is good. He said that he would “lie down under the train” and “give his head”, but his ex did not do that. Repyakhova admitted in an interview with Slava Dyomin.



* Larisa Sozaeva

According to Kateryna, she was very hurt and unpleasant, but she decided to leave her husband. No wonder their son Mykhailik was six months old at the time. Eventually, everyone got together and talked. Kateryna says that she has provided all the evidence of how Laura insulted her.

“We went to this ex and told about all the scandals, I showed the evidence, and after that everything stopped.” Viktor Pavlik’s wife shared the details.

She says that usually Viktor is the initiator of quarrels in their family, and she is the first to reconcile.

We will remind you that the conflict between Repyakhova and Sozaeva also continued over an apartment that they could not share. In the end, the property was sold.

