After years of imagining relaunch projects that never started Villa Franchetti in Preganziol officially goes on the market. As anticipated two days ago, also highlighting the political consequences of the decision, the Province of Treviso has given way to expressions of interest for the purchase of the property, the minor buildings that accompany it and the surrounding park, giving priority to the public use of the “cultural and historical capital of importance for the territory” complex. The total value of the auction is € 10,302,628.20.

The sales experiment provides for the possibility of purchasing the entire complex, for ten million per tender, or individual lots. In fact, only the “Villa“, For a total value of 2,549,073.67 euros, by co-ownership of the park and the minor buildings are sold in co-ownership, in proportional share for 247/1000. Or you can only buy the “South Barchessa”, By co-ownership of the park and minor buildings for 315/1000 (basic auction value of 3,245,136.27). otherwise only the “North Barchessa”, Always co-ownership of the park and minor buildings (4,508,418.25 euros).

“The historical and administrative events concerning Villa Franchetti have been one of the topics at the center of our attention for many years – remembers the president of the Province of Treviso, Stefano Marcon – in the last fifteen years, we have sought understandings and agreements that were effectively functional and respectful of the cultural heritage that it represents, to allow it to be enhanced and promoted to the fullest, as it deserves. We have already acquired some non-binding expressions of interest in the past, but we take them into account. Today, local authorities are going through a particularly difficult time, as we know, due to a complex financial situation caused by the post-pandemic, energy and international crisis. For this reason, we must try a new sales experiment while maintaining an important aspect, which restores the balance of this delicate choice: the safeguarding of the public usability of the real estate complex “. and referring also to the discontent generated by the decision, he underlines: “The Province, therefore, remains open to dialogue and confrontation with the Municipalitiesin particular with the Municipality of Preganziol, and with all the institutions and realities that wish to make a purchase proposal to try to find, together, a path and a destination of use for Villa Franchetti that can finally make it shine in compliance with the its historical identity “