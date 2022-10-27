Villa Sandi has been selected among the 100 wine destinations, because it offers one of the best wine tourism experiences in the world. The Crocetta del Montello group, led by the Moretti Polegato family, entered the Top 100 of the fourth edition of the World‘s Best Vineyards. The prestigious award rewards the most beautiful wineries around the globe. The ranking, drawn up by nearly 500 jurors chosen by William Reed Business Media, highlights the best destinations. In addition to the architectural and landscape value of the estates, the judgment of the experts was based on a series of criteria, such as the enotourist route offered, the accessibility of the spaces, attention to the environment, the competence of the staff, the reputation of the company and gastronomy.

The Italian wineries included in the ranking will be celebrated on the occasion of the second edition of Wine Destinations Italy, in Livorno on 12 and 13 November. “Joining such a prestigious global club represents for us a precious recognition that rewards years of work in order to promote the value of hospitality not only in our production reality but in the territory that hosts us”, declares the president Giancarlo Moretti Polegato. «Linked to the history of these generous lands, but with an eye to wider horizons, we believed and invested in the enhancement of Prosecco by promoting its places in the world even before a wine, making it one of the main destinations of wine tourism. We believe that wine is a vehicle of excellence to share a heritage of beauty, nature and flavors that we are committed to safeguarding through our daily work ».

The enhancement and promotion of the territory began with the opening to the public since the early 90s of Villa Sandi, the seventeenth-century Palladian school house from which the winery takes its name and which today is the headquarters of the group. Villa Sandi is part of the landscape of the hills from Valdobbiadene to Conegliano, recognized by Unesco as a World Heritage Site, for the special man-environment interaction and tells the historical link between art, architecture and agriculture of the Venetian land. In addition to hosting a cultural and emotional journey that includes history, art, vineyards, wine and food culture, the Villa welcomes courses and meetings of a technical, scientific and cultural nature, preserving and revisiting the tradition of Venetian villas, in the past not only centers of government of the countryside but also the seat of conviviality and cultural cenacles.