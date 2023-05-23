Home » Villa seized from the Casamonica family will be acquired by the Vasto municipality
News

Villa seized from the Casamonica family will be acquired by the Vasto municipality

by admin
Villa seized from the Casamonica family will be acquired by the Vasto municipality

Seized because “purchased with illicit proceeds”. It is the motivation for the intervention of the judiciary on a villa in via Colli in the Sant’Onofrio area in Vasto. The Italian legislation on the fight against criminal organizations provides for the possibility of seizure and confiscation and the destination for social use of assets acquired with capital of illicit origin. The Casamonicas have been hit by arrests and trials over the years in which the aggravating circumstance of the mafia method has been contested. There have been convictions in trials. An asset attributable to them is the seized villa in via Colli in the Sant’Onofrio area. Which will be acquired by the municipal patrimony of Vasto.

This morning the municipal administration, represented by the mayor Francis Menna and by the councilor for the recovery and valorisation of confiscated assets Paula Cianciagents of the Local police and the assistant of the procedure Sergio Salvatori they carried out an inspection of the property. During the inspection, reports the municipal administration’s press release, “the technicians of the Urban Planning Office began the control operations to verify urban planning compliance, any illegal works and their sanability in relation to the constraints”.

“The Municipality of Vasto has expressed to the National Agency for the Administration and Destination of Seized and Confiscated Assets from Organized Crime its interest in acquiring and using the property as part of the municipal heritage and allocating it to institutional or social purposes – they declared at the end of the inspection by Menna and Cianci – a signal of legality for our city, we are now waiting for the summons from the competent bodies to decide the procedure to follow”.

You may also like

Continuously create a new situation of major-country diplomacy...

US stocks, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise on...

IFPMA and Speak Up Africa launch the 2nd...

Chronic diseases, responsible for 70% of deaths in...

the contribution of civil society to open government

President Tshisekedi will make a state visit to...

Yeison Jiménez spoke of his ordeal after buying...

Concentrate on hard work and continue to create...

Requests regarding the post-concert Urban Park plan and...

Digital newspaper 23.05.2023 – Lääne Elu

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy