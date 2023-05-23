Villa seized from the Casamonica family will be acquired by the Vasto municipality

Seized because “purchased with illicit proceeds”. It is the motivation for the intervention of the judiciary on a villa in via Colli in the Sant’Onofrio area in Vasto. The Italian legislation on the fight against criminal organizations provides for the possibility of seizure and confiscation and the destination for social use of assets acquired with capital of illicit origin. The Casamonicas have been hit by arrests and trials over the years in which the aggravating circumstance of the mafia method has been contested. There have been convictions in trials. An asset attributable to them is the seized villa in via Colli in the Sant’Onofrio area. Which will be acquired by the municipal patrimony of Vasto.

This morning the municipal administration, represented by the mayor Francis Menna and by the councilor for the recovery and valorisation of confiscated assets Paula Cianciagents of the Local police and the assistant of the procedure Sergio Salvatori they carried out an inspection of the property. During the inspection, reports the municipal administration’s press release, “the technicians of the Urban Planning Office began the control operations to verify urban planning compliance, any illegal works and their sanability in relation to the constraints”.

“The Municipality of Vasto has expressed to the National Agency for the Administration and Destination of Seized and Confiscated Assets from Organized Crime its interest in acquiring and using the property as part of the municipal heritage and allocating it to institutional or social purposes – they declared at the end of the inspection by Menna and Cianci – a signal of legality for our city, we are now waiting for the summons from the competent bodies to decide the procedure to follow”.