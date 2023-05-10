Home » Villa with swimming pool in Forte dei Marmi — idealista/news
A lovely one villa surrounded by greenery in the Roma Imperiale district, about 900 meters from the sea of ​​Forte dei Marmi. It is Villa Angelica, an elegant property set in a luxuriant and well-kept garden of over 1400 square meters with a large swimming pool. For sale on idealista for 8 million euros.

The house has amodern architecture and is equipped with technological systems which make it extremely comfortable, its surface is spread over two levels for about 450 square meters, there are also multiple spaces reserved for relaxation or conviviality in the open air.

All’main entrance it is accessed from a first generous loggia, on the ground floor, well disengaged are the large living room with fireplace, the dining room and a fantastic eat-in kitchen overlooking a second porch dedicated to hospitality. Also on the ground floor there are pantry and closet rooms and a bathroom.

Al first floor the sleeping area develops, four large double bedrooms all with en suite bathroom and wardrobe, the master bedroom has a large terrace where you can enjoy moments of relaxation in full sun or in the shade of the automated roof.

The villa comprises a second apartment with its own independent entrance, consisting of living room with kitchen, bedroom, another versatile room and bathroom, ideal for guests or to house domestic staff.

