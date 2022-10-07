“Staying does not only mean counting the rubble, accompanying the dead, guarding and delivering memories and memories”, but also “maintaining the feeling of places and walking to build a new world here and now, even starting from the ruins of the old”. Savino Monterisi is an Abruzzo journalist who has chosen to return to live and work in the Apennines. He lives in Bagnaturo, a fraction of the municipality of Pratola Peligna, in the province of L’Aquila, at the foot of Mount Morrone.

His latest book, Infinite to stay, was published this year by a small independent publisher, Radici Edizioni, founded in Capistrello (Aq) by a young Abruzzese, Gianluca Salustri. It is at the same time a travel diary (because those who remain are on the move, Monterisi points out), an essay and a collection of journalistic reports, stories from internal Abruzzo. It is a very useful tool: it helps to overturn narratives, deconstruct imaginaries and change points of view. A paragraph, for example, is entitled “The village is a country that did not make it”, and it is an ironic response to the borgomania that exploded during the first lockdown, in March 2020, the idea that the pandemic would have been the an opportunity to leave the now unlivable cities to rebuild an apparently idyllic future in more isolated places, made up of gardens and fresh air. “A village is a country that has resorted to cosmetic surgery only to be more attractive,” writes Monterisi. Without the community of its inhabitants, without “stratified social conventions, rites, traditions, family ties, stories of the places” the village simply does not exist, it is an empty shell that will end up abandoned. Even from the tourists that territorial marketing wants to attract: because if the inhabitants and the community are lacking, there cannot be any tourism linked to the opportunity to share real experiences, such as a course to prepare homemade pasta or a harvest, but if in a country there are no essential services, there can be no inhabitants.

The concept of habitability is at the heart of the pamphlet Against the villages. The beautiful country that forgets the countries, edited by Filippo Barbera, Domenico Cersosimo and Antonio De Rossi for Donzelli Editore (2022). It collects about twenty essays and was created to respond to the idea, embraced by the institutions, that an isolated country is worthy of existing and receiving public funding only if and as a village, or as a space for tourists. This is the idea behind the “boroughs call” of the ministry of culture, which as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) has allocated one billion euros to urban regeneration projects, dedicating almost half of the budget to the creation of every single Italian region of a “hamlet of villages”, a showcase without inhabitants but instagrammable and suitable for tourists, built with a loan of 20 million euros. See also Jiaxing Red Cross Society held the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress and a special party class “Twenty-one extraordinary villages will come back to life. A virtuous mechanism wanted by the ministry of culture has led the regions to identify ambitious projects that will give new vocations to wonderful places ”, said the minister of culture Franceschini. Too bad that the interventions financed in some cases concern uninhabited areas, such as the castle of Andora, in Liguria, or purely urban areas, such as the castle village of Gorizia, which is part of the historic center of the city. The simplistic equation of the ministry is “tourism equals development”. The wise Against the villages signed by Barbera with Joselle Dagnes is an invitation to overturn the perspective, which comes to coin the neologism Bruttitalia, to indicate a truth that according to the authors is there for all to see: “Italy is a beautiful country made, for the most part part, of bad places “. Places where tourists have no reason to go, but which continue to pursue the chimera of tourism. They are not villages, they are villages, where “there is, therefore, a significant demand for everyday life […] which calls for public policies that are attentive to the specificities of the places “, which have as their objective the quality of life of the inhabitants of the territories, even” of those where no tourist would ever want to spend more than a few hours “. In fact, there is a policy for inland areas in Italy. It is called the national strategy for internal areas (Snai) and was conceived by Fabrizio Barca in 2012. Snai has involved a thousand municipalities so far. He tells about a book that was also published for Donzelli, in the series edited by the association Riabitare l’Italia: Distant Italy. Sabrina Lucatelli, Daniela Luisi and Filippo Tantillo, three protagonists of the implementation of Snai, analyze the successes and limits of the first public policy place-basedin which strategic choices are not made at the central level but involve the public and private actors of the territory involved. For the first time, Snai saw the government and central administrations build interventions from below, involving citizens, administrators and local interest groups in participatory processes. See also The Party Branch of the Municipal Garden Municipal Center held a special organization life meeting

“The inland areas all have extraordinary stories, but the extraordinary story of their possible future is what must be at the center, using and regenerating (not sitting on) those ancient stories,” Barca writes in the text that introduces the essay. Snai is also at the center of the collection of essays The other side of the moon, edited by Francesco Monaco and Walter Tortorella for Rubbettino (2022). Giovanni Teneggi introduces the concept of citizenship services as a question of social justice. Yet, more and more common according to Istat indicators are classified as “peripheral” and “ultra-peripheral”, ie respectively 41 or 67 minutes away from a served railway station, a hospital with first aid, an adequate supply of schools superior. 5.37 million Italians live in municipalities of this type. In 2014 it was 4.22 million. This does not mean that the number of residents in inland areas has increased, but simply that more and more municipalities (1,906 against 1,767) are located far from essential services. The story of the experiments underway becomes so interesting, for example to enhance small schools as an instrument of innovation for community education: mountains does not mean isolation, and therefore the children of the elementary schools of Sassello, in the Savona Apennines, do online lesson talking with their peers from Favignana, one of the islands of the Aeolian archipelago. Proximity medicine, about which we talk so much, is a reality if we tell the story of the community nurses of the Reggio Apennines, who take care of all those over 65, visit them at home and work on prevention , promoting activities such as group walks to combat a sedentary lifestyle. Or that of community midwives, who follow women in the Abruzzo Apennines since the beginning of pregnancy (the young women of the inland areas have fewer children, in many cases because they know they would have no assistance, if not by covering tens of kilometers).

After the pandemic, without investments in essential services, people who went to work in smart working in their country will return to the city