Home News Villapaiera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the parish
News

Villapaiera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the parish

by admin
Villapaiera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the parish

A solemn mass dedicated to San Martino and then lunch with friends in the shed set up close to the church crowned the celebrations in Villapaiera for the 100th anniversary of the parish.

VIllapaiera fractionists at the table at the party for the centenary of the parish

The initiatives dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of the parish, which took place on Christmas day 1922, began on Saturday, with an evening concert by the Vocincanto female choir. Today, Sunday, it was therefore the turn of the religious function dedicated to the patron saint San Martino, followed by a historical intervention by Marco Hubert Campigotto. At the end, about eighty fractionists gathered in the shed to have lunch together, tasting the roe deer from Mount Miesna and the chestnuts prepared in the church square.

The preparation of roasted chestnuts in front of the church of Villapaiera

The anniversary was also honored by the local artist Eddy Prigol, who dedicated a work to San Martino and the hamlet of which he is patron. The prints of Prigol’s work will then be available at the Casel di Villapaiera.

See also  He throws himself from a height of 4 meters to escape the agents and gets rid of drugs: arrested

You may also like

Polite, kind and “always smiling”: who is Luca,...

Guangzhou: Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in...

Farewell to Gianni Toniolo: great economic historian, attentive...

225 new local confirmed cases in Henan Province,...

Natascia Maesi, here’s who the new president of...

On November 13, Beijing added 237 local confirmed...

Collision between two cars, inconvenience to traffic in...

Feltre, the Golden Discobolus in Da Col

The sisters of Barolo and the diversity of...

Chen Miner’s special dispatch of epidemic prevention and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy