A solemn mass dedicated to San Martino and then lunch with friends in the shed set up close to the church crowned the celebrations in Villapaiera for the 100th anniversary of the parish.

VIllapaiera fractionists at the table at the party for the centenary of the parish

The initiatives dedicated to the centenary of the establishment of the parish, which took place on Christmas day 1922, began on Saturday, with an evening concert by the Vocincanto female choir. Today, Sunday, it was therefore the turn of the religious function dedicated to the patron saint San Martino, followed by a historical intervention by Marco Hubert Campigotto. At the end, about eighty fractionists gathered in the shed to have lunch together, tasting the roe deer from Mount Miesna and the chestnuts prepared in the church square.

The preparation of roasted chestnuts in front of the church of Villapaiera

The anniversary was also honored by the local artist Eddy Prigol, who dedicated a work to San Martino and the hamlet of which he is patron. The prints of Prigol’s work will then be available at the Casel di Villapaiera.