Villavicencio begins talks with Construye, the movement led by María Paula Romo

Former assemblyman Fernando Villavicencio.

The former president of the Oversight Commission of the National Assembly, Fernando Villavicenciohas started talks with the movement buildled by the former Minister of Government, Maria Paula Romoin search of support for his presidential candidacy, once the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso decreed the dissolution of the Assembly and the call for new general elections, on May 16.

In a tweet issued after 8:00 p.m., Construye confirmed that it has begun talks with the Gente Buena de Villavicencio movement, “and other leaders with whom we share visions of the present and future.” Among those other people is the former Minister of the Interior, General Patrick Carrillo.

“Construye will put its efforts in the immediate future: on the one hand, vigilant that the Government does not exceed its extraordinary powers, and on the other, focused on build an electoral coalition that confronts those who represent an agenda of impunity and are responsible for drug politics, insecurity and the chaos that reigns in the country today»they have expressed.

