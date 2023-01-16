Home News Villavicencio Hospital has 27 new Intensive Care Units – news
The governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, held a Security Council this Thursday, expanding in the municipality of Mesetas, to review the complaints made by tourists and the community, where they evidence the practice of illegal mining in the Güejar river canyon.

“We have received videos and photos of mining in the area. In the first year of our government we also had mining actions, but forcefully, with the commanders of the Public Force, these activities were stopped. This time we will do the same,” said the departmental president.

Convened by Zuluaga, during the meeting the authorities promised to carry out clear tasks to curb this impact on one of the main tourist destinations in Meta: Colonel Wilson Miguel Zarabanda Fuentes, commander of the Seventh Brigade, said that the issue of illegal mining with intelligence actions from Battalion 21 Vargas, from Granada.

The Army’s commitment is to deploy more units in San Juan de Arama and Mesetas. Expand in an articulated way the presence and intelligence to detect gold mining points.

The Attorney General’s Office, for its part, explained that due to complaints from open sources, the criminal news will be evaluated and proceeded to prosecute those responsible for these illegal activities in the Güejar river.

This canyon is one of the most emblematic emerging tourist sites in Meta, which has become a source of income for hundreds of families who live from tourism. Only last weekend it is estimated that more than 2,500 people visited the ecosystem.

Source: Government of Meta

