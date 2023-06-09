Villavicencio land restitution judge admitted lawsuit seeking rights of the Nükak people – news

The First Civil Court of the Specialized Circuit for Land Restitution of Villavicencio, admitted the lawsuit in favor of the Nükak people, in initial contact*, which allows progress towards the restoration of the territorial rights of this ancestral people, settled in the municipalities of San José de Guaviare and El Retorno in the department of Guaviare.

In his order, the judge indicates that the URT complied with the procedural requirements to initiate the restitution action demanded in Decree 4633 of 2011, and for this reason, it resolved:

“Apply the differential ethnic approach in favor of the Nukak reservation and, consequently, expeditiously process this matter in relation to the other processes, in addition to guaranteeing that the judicial process contributes to the elimination of patterns of discrimination, marginalization and thus guaranteeing the special protection of the rights of the indigenous communities victims of the internal armed conflict, especially their women and children”.

In addition, the Court ordered the continuation of the precautionary measures and other orders issued in favor of this native people of initial contact*.

The Land Restitution Unit, as legal representative of the Nükak, seeks with this judicial action, that the 632 survivors of the ancestral people access the fundamental right of restitution and the effective enjoyment of their territory, made up of 954,480 hectares, in accordance with their culture. , customs, worldview and own forms of organization; as well as the implementation of humanitarian care and assistance measures; the provision of health services, the recovery of their cultural practices, food security through hunting and fishing, as well as the recovery and strengthening of their own government, among other claims.

Some territorial affectations identified by the Unit through the ethnic team of the Meta Territorial Directorate are: colonization from the 1960s, presence of illegal armed groups, flu epidemic that led to the extermination of more than 50% of its population between 1990 and 1996; proliferation of crops for illicit use and actions related to drug trafficking activities and other violations of human rights and violations of International Humanitarian Law.

Source: Land Restitution Unit

