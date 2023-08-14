Villavicencio murder, repetition of 21st century socialism

Carlos Sanchez Berzain

Miami, United States

They have assassinated the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Ecuador. Killing those who threaten impunity is repeated practice of the dictatorial system of transnational organized crime whose political brand is 21st century socialism.

Villavicencio is the most recent victim with whom they repeat their methodology that in this century killed Osvaldo Payá in Cuba, at Prosecutor Nisman in Argentina, at general Gabela in Ecuador, to General Baduel in Venezuela and more. It is the threat to the defenders of freedom and democracy in the Americas…. Who’s next?

The murder of Fernando Villavicencio perpetrated by hitmenis a crime of politics committed by the organized crime that holds political power and that uses drug trafficking as one of its weapons of economic power and criminal control. The distinction between drug trafficking and political power has disappeared or is extremely diffuse in the “narco-states” that the dictatorships of 21st century socialism have turned Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua, and that was Ecuador with Rafael Correa.

Narco-state is the “country whose political institutions are significantly influenced by the power and wealth of drug trafficking, whose leaders simultaneously hold positions as government officials and members of illegal narcotic drug production and/or trafficking networks, protected by their legal powers”.

The government of the narco-state is integrated or penetrated by those who sponsor, promote, protect, defend, participate and/or benefit from drug trafficking.

History proves that since the sixties of the last century the dictatorship of Cuba through Fidel Castro and Guevara, proclaimed “drug trafficking as a weapon in the fight against imperialism.” Cuba was the first narco-state in the region with the association of the dictator Castro with the drug traffickers Pablo Escobar from Colombia and Roberto Suarez from Bolivia, who produced the execution of General Arnaldo Ochoa, Colonel Antonio de la Guardia and others in the attempt to cover up Castro.

Under the government of Rafael Correa, Ecuador was a narco-state. The “Operation Phoenix” or “bombing of Angostura” proves it, the attack by Colombian forces in the Angostura zone near Santa Rosa de Manamaru, Sucumbíos province on March 1, 2008, which eliminated 22 FARC guerrillas including alias Raúl Reyes, who were operating from Ecuadorian territory. They were found because “Raúl Reyes used a satellite phone on February 27 to receive a call from Hugo Chávez”the president of the narco-state of Venezuela.

President Lenin Moreno returned Ecuador to democracy with the restitution of essential elements and began the dismantling of the narco-state, a process weakened in the current administration. Resuming the fight against drug trafficking was the effective task of Moreno, whom they tried to overthrow in October 2019. Correa had withdrawn the anti-drug base from Manta and ceased international cooperation.

The most important and courageous opponent of Correa and his 21st century socialist dictatorship was Fernando Villavicenciopersecuted and exiled, who pointed out, documented and demonstrated the narco-state, corruption and the violation of human rights institutionalized by Correa repeating the Cuban method of state terrorism.

Villavicencio’s presidential candidacy is the firmest position to prevent the reinstatement of the narco-state in Ecuador and the certificate of “no impunity” for Rafael Correa, sentenced to 8 years in prison with an enforceable sentence. Villavicencio was the impediment to prevent pro-Correa candidates and beneficiaries of the 21st century socialist dictatorships from taking the presidency of Ecuador to “rehabilitate” the fugitiverepeating the model of Lula who went from prison to the presidency of Brazil.

Prevent Ecuador from going back to being a narco-state of 21st century socialism, prevent the impunity of Rafael Correarecovering the agenda for a return to democracy initiated by President Moreno, are issues that the assassination of Villavicencio has turned into a “national agenda” that any of the democratic candidates who are elected must comply with.

Socialism of the 21st century or Castrochavismo is the political disguise of organized crime that seeks to present criminals as politicians and to turn crimes such as drug trafficking, state terrorism, international terrorism, corruption, human trafficking, slavery, torture, aggression to international peace and security and more. It is the substitution of democracy for violence in which the political adversary has been turned into an enemy that can be eliminated.

The direct perpetrators of Villavicencio’s murder are only instruments. The “mediate authorship” (those who instigate or advise….those who order…using other people….) defined in article 42.2 of the Integral Organic Criminal Code of Ecuador is the important one, and everything points to members of 21st century socialism. Who benefit from crime?

The death of Fernando Villavicencio also shows the risks faced by fighters for freedom and democracy who have enemies who kill and who publicly threaten leaders like Maria Corina Machado In Venezuela, Patricia Bullrich in Argentina, journalists, civic, union and political leaders, men and women of the civil resistance in Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua…. Who follows while criminal dictatorships hold power?

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio participates in a campaign rally, minutes before being assassinated today, in Quito (Ecuador). Villavicencio was assassinated this Wednesday during a shootout while he was carrying out a campaign event in a central sector of Quito. EFE/ STR

