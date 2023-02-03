Regarding the Day without a Car and without a Motorcycle in Villavicencio, this February 2, Cormacarena reminds the inhabitants of the llanera capital, that through the Air Quality Surveillance System, the monitoring is carried out periodically with which pollutant loads in the city environment are verified.

The most recent data from the Corporation’s analyzes indicate that, according to the ranges allowed by the Ministry of the Environment, the inhabitants of the capital of Meta enjoy acceptable air quality, thanks to the fact that, for longer periods of time After 24 hours of measurement, PM10 particulate matter concentrations do not exceed 75 µg/m3, when the maximum establishes that it should be 100 µg/m3.

This means that, during the second period of 2022, there was no evidence of the need to implement alert or emergency measures or declarations due to atmospheric conditions that affect public health, contrary to what has happened in other cities in the country.

The study also established that in the first semester of the year the months with the highest concentration of particulate matter corresponded to March and April, while in the second semester they were August and September, that is, the months that coincided with the dry season in the municipality. .

The Environmental Authority recommends that the community use alternative means of transportation such as bicycles, keep vehicle technical inspections up to date, and avoid burning tires to continue enjoying clean air in the city and prevent effects on the health of the inhabitants. .

