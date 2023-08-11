Villavicencio’s binomial partner is pronounced for murder

REACTION. –

The reactions to the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio continue. Tonight, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Andrea González Nader spoke about the death of his pairing partner.

On his Twitter account, González wrote: “My brave Fer, I have no words. You will have your street with your name in Alausí, that and much more”. It was the first expression of the vice-presidential candidate.

My brave Fer, I have no words. You will have your street with your name in Alausí, that and much more. They took away our brave president. I’m broken. Ecuador does not deserve to lose you like this. The candidate also pointed out: “They took our brave president from us. I’m broken. Ecuador does not deserve to lose you like this”.

How is the candidacy after the fact? The Democracy Code establishes that if a candidate dies, he must be replaced by another from the same political organization or alliance. It must be remembered that Villavicencio postulated only for the Construye movement, without any alliance. In addition, the same regulations state that if the candidate dies after the ballots are printed, he goes to his face, but the votes go to the newly elected candidate.

The Build movement also spoke out. In a statement, he demanded responses from the State and justice so that the crime does not go unpunished. That document also states that the candidate’s safety was a topic of discussion./El Telégrafo.