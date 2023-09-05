Villavicencio’s mother denies that Vanegas is her lawyer

Through a letter, Gloria Valencia, mother of Fernando Villavicencio, categorically denied that Ricardo Vanegasexasmalbeist of Pachakutik, be the legal representative of his family.

“We want justice to be done and I request that you not continue to hinder the process that the Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out,” added Gloria Valencia through the statement.

On his side, the journalist and former presidential candidate, Christian Zurita expressed the following on his social network X (Twitter):

Limits to abuses must be established, as is done by Mrs. Gloria Valencia, mother of Fernando Villavicencio, with the lawyer Ricardo Vanegas. She disavows him as a lawyer so that he will not use the investigations for the purpose of misleading and adopting a false narrative.

Zurita specified that Vanegas used the name of the Villavicencio Valencia family “for political and personal benefit.”

Therefore, they ask that the lawyer not get involved in issues related to the murder of Villavicencio and not hinder the investigations, emphasized both Zurita and the family.

