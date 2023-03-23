The Oxford Languages ​​describes muggy weather as a “very hot summer wind” or “intense, humid, sweltering heat”. These descriptions are lived to the letter throughout the entire length of the sweet city of Colombia, Villeta Cundinamarca. In this place, panela production, agrotourism and commerce have become pillars of development, which, combined with its climate, create an inevitable magnetism for its visitors.

Within the framework of the 45th version of the Panela National Tourist Festival of this city, KienyKe.com He visited it to delve into the root of these prosperous elements that are glimpsed through cultural expressions and festive activities.

Our trip began at night. 88.7 kilometers marked the GPS of the vehicle that would take us to the epicenter of panela, about two hours it took us to reach Villeta. The weather changed ipso facto, from bitterly cold to very hot. The change of clothes became a necessity and the eagerness of the locals to turn on the fans accommodated the embarrassment as the faithful companion that would be from then on on this tour.

The party mood, the noise of the people and the speakers bursting with music in adjoining houses, enlivened the night festival. The next day and with the first rays of the sun, we visited Natura Hills, a hotel that is the sample of a mixture between rest and relaxation solutions for tourists and the experience of the sustainable countryside.

There, I met Heydi Guillen, manager of a farm called ‘San Pedro’, who, together with his family, glimpsed in the rise of foreign visits and the benefits of his land, an opportunity to create an experience that mixed the thirst for novelty of tourists and the experiences of his days of agricultural production.

“The farm as a business idea was born after a family difficulty thirteen years ago. Which forced its use for production. Several generations have worked in it to make brown sugar, however, a couple of years ago we saw an opportunity in agrotourism. Our idea is not to stop being peasants or what we are, but to generate an extra income, therefore, we promote tours in different farms so that visitors live the experience of being a peasant for a day, with their work and other activities that are in their daily life”Heydi says.

Immersed in the energy of entrepreneurship, the benefits of the countryside, nature and good ideas as promoters of dreams, we toured the hotel that received us, the Natural Hills, a bet also created by a family from Vila that mixed the country, the fun, the climate, wide spaces and spa services for the comfort of its guests.

Angie Riaño, general manager of H&R hotels He told us that his chain already has three hotels in Villeta, with a bet that seeks to innovate in the region. Gran Hotel H&R is the first, designed for an executive stay, while the Hills is designed for families being close to nature. The third will be released in April and will have a more luxurious concept and attention only for adults. According to its owner, the price of the rooms in the three hotels ranges from $200,000 to $600,000 per night.

The power of entrepreneurship gestated in these conversations leads me to take a leap in the chronology of this story, of course, with the permission of the reader. We now enter the interior of the main park of the city, ‘The Grinding’. Well, while we were talking with these two leaders of the tourism sector in Villeta, in that place full of leafy trees and the aromas emanating from panela, a business fair was taking place with enthusiasm.

Panela producers, beekeepers, horticulturists, farmers and entrepreneurs of all ages come together in the center of the city. His drive and determination is notorious, it is what many have called in the Colombian DNA as the ‘berraquera’ or the ‘rebusque’. Full of creativity and ideas that drive their businesses, they make it clear to us that entrepreneurship, agrotourism and the countryside are predominant and important for the idiosyncrasy of Vila.

On the roads to the park, you can clearly see the proliferation of gastronomic, leather, panela, handicrafts, sweets and several more businesses that end up closing this entrepreneurial pan, happy for the fairs that take place in the city.

For the Mayor, this is an essential arm for the development of the region. In this sense, he has dedicated efforts from his position to promote this commercial and entrepreneurial force.

“We promoted an economic reactivation in order to support trade, according to their commercial activity we delivered elements that would benefit their activities. A municipal agreement has been approved that encourages benefits for those investors who seek to install their ideas in our city, such as those related to property taxes. At the same time, we are working on a Land Management Plan in accordance with agro-tourism development, to increasingly promote these two pillars of the local economy,” said the president.

Despite the good atmosphere, the mayor, Freddy Rodrigo Hernández, recognized the high level of informality within his city, which seeks to work alongside the growth in these economic bets.

For his part, Julián Morales, Deputy Manager of Innovation and Productive Transformation of the Marketing Agency of Cundinamarca He told us about the current and solid importance of panela producers, whom from his office he seeks to associate to strengthen their knowledge and good manufacturing practices. He highlights and makes clear their importance for the economic sustainability of the region, which in turn finds more ways or sources of income.

From innovation, the assistant manager agrees that technology, new developments and education for generational change, is vital for the evolution of the economy, taking advantage of the talents and DNA already exposed in this text.

After this jump in the narrated chronology. We resumed our stay in Natural Hills and the conversations with the entrepreneurs. After our talks, time ended and outside the location a red Jeep Willys, model 75 camper type, was waiting for us.in which I settled to the center of the city to experience first-hand the Panela Festival and its cultural expressions.

Some open sections, the incessant rain of previous days and the occasional landslide argued the need for the warrior vehicle. Upon arrival at the place of the caravan. The queens of the panela from different departments and cities of the country, moved in floats greeting the spectators.

However, what caught my attention the most about this tour were the children who tempered the festivity with talent and innocence typical of their age, giving everything to this cultural show that is their baptism for the generational change that they will carry on their backs for years to come. late. Being the festival a characteristic feature of its idiosyncrasy.

Various dances, comparsas, costumes, dresses, steps, merriment, phrases and refrains were part of the joy around the panela.

Night fell and we lived on a platform, the maximum expression of Colombianness to the rhythm of various musical tones such as latitudes and climates of the country. It was seeing all of Colombia pass on stage at the feet of the dancers, who were led by the candidates for the Panela crown.

Undoubtedly, Villeta is also culture, music, dance and crafts, since in its central park there are two 20-peso coins and one 1-peso coin, made by artistic hands that represent the value of art for its inhabitants. In addition, there is a work alluding to the trapiches that extend through its green and fertile land.

Closed the day, I got ready to sleep to the movement of a fan. The heat had not made any truce, however, given the joys of the journey, it became kind towards the end of the day. The next morning, I visited different places where the local gastronomy was the protagonist. Panela derivatives predominated, as well as the sweets created with it. The pandebonos for breakfast similar to those of Cali, the ‘cholados’ the order of the day to face the heat and the cane ready to be tasted, as well as the local main dish, the boyacense stew that has a special touch given the seasoning local. The gastronomy varied as its tourist options.

Overnight, the candidate for the city of Bogotá received the panela crown from her predecessor, a chosen queen also from Bogotá, repeating this cultural banner that is a source of pride for producers and peasants.

While the highway was left behind on my return to Bogotá, I was left with the tingle of returning to Villeta, its magnetism is palpable in each activity. It is a municipality rich in history, culture, natural beauty and extreme activities that accurately depict the qualities of Cundinamarca. Beyond the panela, without ignoring its central axis for the villetanos, This city rewards its visitors with innovation and pleasant experiences, whether or not they are within a festive date.