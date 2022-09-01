Intervention by the carabinieri of Villorba. Responsible for 4 young Kosovars. Marijuana is also at home

VILLORBA. Four young people, all in their twenties, of Kosovar origin, had illegally connected to an electrical outlet located in the cellar compartment of another condominium, using a cable about 30 meters long. A full-blown theft of which the owner of the garage noticed after some time triggering the complaint to the carabinieri.

Upon arrival of the military, the four tried to quickly withdraw the cable, but were unable to hide it. The subsequent search in the home of the young people from which came a strong acrid smell typical of burnt drug, as well as allowing the discovery of the aforementioned electric cable, also allowed the administrative seizure of about ten grams of marijuana.

The young people were reported for aggravated theft of electricity in competition.