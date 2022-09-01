Home News Villorba, they steal the energy from the neighbor’s garage
News

Villorba, they steal the energy from the neighbor’s garage

by admin
Villorba, they steal the energy from the neighbor’s garage

Intervention by the carabinieri of Villorba. Responsible for 4 young Kosovars. Marijuana is also at home

VILLORBA. Four young people, all in their twenties, of Kosovar origin, had illegally connected to an electrical outlet located in the cellar compartment of another condominium, using a cable about 30 meters long. A full-blown theft of which the owner of the garage noticed after some time triggering the complaint to the carabinieri.

Upon arrival of the military, the four tried to quickly withdraw the cable, but were unable to hide it. The subsequent search in the home of the young people from which came a strong acrid smell typical of burnt drug, as well as allowing the discovery of the aforementioned electric cable, also allowed the administrative seizure of about ten grams of marijuana.

The young people were reported for aggravated theft of electricity in competition.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  There are heavy precipitation in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places in North China and scattered heavy precipitation along the coast of South China-News-Science Net

You may also like

Fragile and under-14 parents: agile work towards the...

Michail Gorbachev, the man who wanted to humanize...

On August 31, there were 4 new local...

Promoting fresh air and purifying the network ecology——A...

Crotone, explosion on a tugboat in port: three...

Art for the people and cultural sharing-Qianlong.com China...

The historic recording studios of Milan have become...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political News Xi...

Crash between car and bus in the tunnel...

Shanghai On August 31, 2022, no new local...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy