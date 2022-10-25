VILLORBA. He sold hashish and marijuana in a playgroundi of Villorba. Then he bragged to his friends about him on social media by posting videos while he was holding bundles of money or showing kitchen jars full of banknotesand of various cuts. To put an end to his stunts, but above all to his flourishing business of drug dealing (given the earnings), were the carabinieri who, a few days ago, during a blitz, arrested him in a playground in Villorba while he was waiting for the customers. In handcuffs he is so finished a 29 year old from Villorba who is now locked up in the Santa Bona prison in Treviso. Just a few days ago, in court in Treviso, his name was echoed during a hearing that sees him on the stand for an episode of detention of just over 50 grams of marijuana, which he had hidden in his parents’ house. A fact that dates back to 2018.

The carabinieri blitz started late Friday evening in a playground in Villorba. The 29-year-old was in the green area waiting, in all likelihood of customers. At the sight of the uniforms of the weapon, the young man was immediately nervous, throwing a wrap over a hedge and trying to escape. But the carabinieri immediately blocked him, recovering the sum of one thousand euros in cash, which he had in his pocket and also the wrapping he had discarded containing 23 grams of hashish. When he understood that the soldiers were preparing to take him to his home in Villorba to search it, the young man opposed and started to rail against them and kick, trying to hinder them, and forcing the carabinieri to handcuff him.

The search led to the kidnapping of the typical drug packaging kit, including a precision slingbar for weighing the drug. The military then discovered a real one bazar of drugs. In three different travel bags were found 15 sticks of hashish already packaged for a total weight of one and a half kilograms. Four more pounds each, embossed with the symbol of Rolex watches, were found in a nylon bag in a cupboard while other pounds of hashish were crammed into a salad bowl. Finally it was found in a plastic bag dried marijuana for almost a kilo and 600 grams. The carabinieri had been breathing heavily on the 29-year-old’s neck for some time and the videos that the young man posted on social networks had not gone unnoticed: videos in which he waved packs of money or jars with banknotes of various sizes inside.