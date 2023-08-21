Viminale against mayors, ‘surreal’ controversy over migrants – News

It is a clash between the interior ministry and the mayors on the subject of migrants. For days, some local administrators have taken sides against the management of hospitality, contesting the strategy in the territories. And today sources from the Ministry of the Interior are replying and defining the controversy raised by the first citizens as “surreal”, adding that “the failure to adopt a state of emergency” by the 4 centre-left-led regions has delayed some interventions in the area.

However, it was Anci in particular who criticized the line of the Interior Ministry, with regard to unaccompanied minors: “With these numbers”, said the mayor of Prato and immigration manager Matteo Biffoni, the local administrations will not be able “to guarantee of the conditions established by law, and the responsibility lies with the central State. There are no hubs of very first reception, there are no resources for cultural mediation”.

However, the Viminale recalled that precisely on the issue of minors “the Zampa law is fundamental”, which “was wanted by the Democratic Party”. The distancing on management also comes from the mayors of the Veneto League who reiterate their “no” against the hubs and widespread acceptance: “Those who do not have the right to stay in Italy must be sent back. Warehouses, offices, gyms cannot be used to store migrants, are not suitable structures”, they say. The president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, one of the four governors of the Democratic Party, cuts it short: “The government has no strategy on the management of the migratory phenomenon”.

Controversies rage while the flow of landings does not stop: from 1 June to 18 August, according to data released by the Interior Ministry, there were 55,318 landings, with a daily average exceeding 700 units. And there are still 2,427 migrants in the Lampedusa hotspot.

The pressure in the reception machine therefore remains very high and from the territory, on a daily basis, there are signs of suffering and requests for intervention by the Government and the Ministry of the Interior.

The Viminale, which announced interventions for September to speed up the process for the repatriation of irregular migrants and in particular of those problematic and dangerous subjects, last July 3 sent a circular in which it introduces the criterion of redistribution also on the basis of “territorial extension” in addition to that of the population. In the document, the Ministry of the Interior states that it has “shared a modification of the distribution criterion on a regional basis, which will use not only the usual parameter of the resident population but also that of the territorial extension”. The new criterion “in addition to being applied for the extraordinary forecast plan, will be used in the individual periodic distributions made known to the Prefects of the regional capitals for the subsequent infra-regional distribution, according to the methods defined within the respective coordination tables”, states the circular.

On the basis of the latest official data, there are currently 132,796 total “immigrants receiving reception in the area”. The region with the highest number of presences is Lombardy with 16,814 (equal to 13% of the total), followed by Emilia Romagna with 12,572 (9%), Sicily 11,758 (9%) and Piedmont 11,576 (9%). The new criterion could lead to the transfer of a greater number of people to areas with large extensions but with a lower population density such as Sardinia which currently hosts 2,098 people equal to 1% of the total or Basilicata whose regional president, Vito Bardi says that his territory “cannot handle important numbers”.

Another chapter is that of the turnover in extraordinary reception facilities (Cas) for which a sort of census will be carried out. To date, they host around 110,000 people, but the Interior Ministry’s goal is to verify how many people still qualify for assistance. In a circular dated 7 August, the ministry asked the prefects, the Department of Public Security and the National Commission for the right of asylum “to verify the punctual application of the provisions, both with a view to correct use of public resources, as well as order to ensure the turnover in reception facilities and guarantee the availability of accommodation solutions for those entitled”.

