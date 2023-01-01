Listen to the audio version of the article

Over 100,000 migrants landed in Italy in 2022. According to updated data released by the Interior Ministry, 104,061 people arrived in our country from 1 January to 30 December last year, compared to 67,034 in 2021 and 34,000 in 2020. December 28, in particular, was the day with the most arrivals (939). The month with the most landings, on the other hand, was August, with 16,822 units, while March recorded only 1,358 arrivals. The countries of origin of the migrants are mainly Egypt, Tunisia, Bangladesh, Syria and Afghanistan. Finally, there were 12,687 unaccompanied foreign minors (10,053 last year, 4,687 in 2020).

The data on migrants from the Ministry of the Interior are one of the topics at the center of the interview Matteo Piantedosi a Repubblica of 31 December, in which the minister confirmed that the number of arrivals should be considered a national emergency. “The reception system in the area is already collapsing”, he explained, and “the tenders to secure new places are going deserted. The possibility of adequate reception is a matter of people’s dignity. I find it strange that collective sensitivity stops at the moment of disembarkation while there is no attention to the sustainability of uncontrolled flows that generate marginalization”.

The strategy of the Minister of the Interior

“The government – Piantedosi underlined in another passage – wants to implement a policy on the countries of origin and transit of migratory flows that can lead to the progressive emptying of the centers where people end up who leave with the mirage of embarking on the African coast. It is an ambitious program that takes time. Contacts with the interior ministers of the countries concerned are already active. We are planning a series of face-to-face meetings shortly.”

As for landings, the minister went on to explain, “we have already reversed the upward trend without affecting sea rescue activities, which have been effectively guaranteed by the state authorities. The last two months show a lowering of the growth curve compared to the same period last year: by only 35%, compared to an increase of +59% in the first ten months of this year” (2022, ndr).