Viña Machado presents her new love

Viña Machado is one of the most recognized actresses on the Colombian screen. Her roles have represented a successful career, the popularity and affection of her followers, reflected in the 976.000 who follow his Instagram account. The white slave, El man es Germán, Enfermeras, Leandro Díaz, El General Naranjo, among others, are the productions in which he has participated.

His most recent participation in Master Chef and ‘Leandro Díaz’, has aroused the sighs of his followers, who mostly wondered about Machado’s sentimental situation. Well, today exclusively for KienyKe, we learned the truth about his love situation.

During the launch that Carlos Vives made on April 26 of his new album entitled ‘Escalona: it had never been recorded like this’. Several Colombian artists and celebrities gathered at the Julio Mario Santo Domingo, among them the actress Viña Machado, who also joined the celebration of the 30-year career of her compatriot.