Vincenzo D’Amico, Lazio flag for 16 years, has died – Football

Vincenzo D’Amico, champion of Italy with Lazio in 1973-74, has died.

The last dribble, the one with the cancer that he confessed to having last May, failed.

Vincenzo D’Amico died in Rome, he was born in Latina, he was 68 years old. Lazio star of the first championship, what the Maestrelli gang won in 1974, D’Amico of that team was one of the symbols. Vincenzino, as everyone called him and as the Biancoceleste club remembers him with emotion (“our legend“), the playmaker of that miracle that led Lazio to be crowned champions of Italy. D’Amico was not yet twenty years old.

Brilliant and skilled on the pitch, he was also esteemed off the pitch for his team always kind and elegant manners. When he played he didn’t like schemes and tactics but in life he was respectful towards everyone. A disappearance that adds to that of many other heroes of that championship, from Re Cecconi to the coach Tommaso Maestrelli, to Frustalupi, Chinaglia, Pulici, Facco, Wilson.

He didn’t win the game with the disease: hospitalized for a few days, his conditions worsened rapidly. With modesty he had told of his illness, not hiding his fear or the will to defeat it. “They tell me that cancer patients bring out unexpected forces! I’m trying!”: so he wrote in a post on social media last May 6, confirming that he had undertaken the difficult battle with cancer. Those words had collected a very long series of encouragement from his fans and friends. The confidence was actually reserved for his Facebook friends and was then relaunched by some of these on the web: “It’s all true”, however, he confirmed himself. It was his style. Once, for example, Chinaglia kicked him in the ass to put him in line but D’Amico even years later belittled the episode: “But no, it was just an incitement – he said and then defended his friend – Di Chinaglia The thing that hurts me the most is that they talk about him without knowing him. Giorgio only had one problem: he had to score otherwise he wasn’t happy. He was a person of extraordinary kindness.” Perhaps this is also why D’Amico was so loved by his colleagues, by the fans and respected by his opponents.

ANSA agency

“Lazio legend and courageous captain in difficult moments for the club”. (HANDLE)

Only once did he argue publicly. The national team coach Enzo Bearzot had called him up for only one match with the blue shirt but didn’t even let him take the field. D’Amico was horrified and protested publicly for never having had an explanation for that exclusion which he considered an injustice. His sporting masterpieces are two: protagonist in the Lazio champion of Italy in 1974 and the hat-trick at the Olimpico against Eugenio Fascetti’s Varese thanks to which he saved the team from Serie C in 1982. The year before, despite himself and among the tears, he was forced to go to play in Turin, the only interlude in his career as a footballer with Lazio, to allow the club to pay its debts. He played for the Biancocelesti for 16 years, from 1971 to 1986 collecting 336 appearances and 49 goals. For Lazio he was and remains a flag, many now remember their ‘Vincenzino’, just as the curve had wanted to support him with a large banner after the former champion had announced that he was ill. After the football experience, the television experience arrived. He reinvented himself as a commentator, a commentator appreciated in his experience in Rai. The news of his death quickly made the rounds on social media: Lazio fans but also sports opponents or simple football fans wanted to greet him.

Many have posted photos of the Lazio championship, but often there was also an old photo where you see D’Amico smiling and sitting on the sideline at the feet of Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Pruzzo who are on the bench with an amused air. Another piece of football history is gonethe golden boy of that magical Lazio.