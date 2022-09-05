VENEZIA. Some of the names change, but not the basic concept that has made the festival’s fortune over the years to the point of making Cortina the Italian homeland of short films. The 2023 edition of Cortinametraggio was presented at the Excelsior del Lido hotel, which will take place from 19 to 26 March 2023. Usual formula, prizes and types of short films in competition confirmed, to vary for the next edition are some of the featured faces of the festival. If the tireless and irreplaceable Maddalena Mayneri remains the host, the 18th edition of Cortinametraggio will see the young and talented Chiara Vinci as the main face, taking the baton from Ludovica Francesconi. Chiara Vinci, born in 1995, a young promise and emerging face of Italian cinema, on the big screen she got noticed for the interpretation of her in Daniele Luchetti’s film “Moments of negligible happiness”. Together with her in Venice before her and then on the stage in Cortina there will be Niccolò Gentili, artistic director of the event.

«For me», he explained, «scouting is a profession that must look at the panorama of emerging talents with an attitude that is an expression of intuition and constant research. This perfectly matches the vocation of the festival and its founder ». Finally, a well-known face also at the presentation and for the final evening, which will see Roberto Ciufoli, actor and voice actor founder of the Premiata Ditta on stage, but the richness of the short film productions in Italy of the last year already makes us think of a participation that will go largely surpass that of previous editions.

The section will cover narrative short fiction films of Italian nationality, of different genres, lasting no more than 20 minutes and made in the course of 2022. “As is now our custom”, explains Maddalena Mayneri, “Cortinametraggio aims to promote cinema and his special relationship with Cortina, bringing the audience of the queen of the Dolomites closer to the younger works of the production destined for cinemas and cinema culture, with an offer (screenings, debates and meetings completely free of charge) and a style of communication oriented to also promote territorial marketing “.

«As artistic director», Niccolò Gentili comments, «I was very surprised by the appointment as godfather of the new edition but now I will face this double commitment with greater desire. Last year there were more than four hundred short films submitted to the selection, and I think that in this edition it will be easy to overcome this limit. The short film has a great importance in the world of cinema, a value that is continuing to grow in recent years, and each small film has a story in itself, its own value, something personal to tell in order to be appreciated. Cortina, with its uniqueness, is the right place and festival to promote this great added value of Italian cinema ». The members of the jury for 2023 have not yet been announced, but how the presenters say slyly, “expect big names, after all we’ve always got used to you very well.”