Vingegaard consolidates Tour lead after winning time trial

The Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo) took an important step towards the final victory in the Tour de France by easily winning the alpine time trial on Tuesday, the sixteenth stage of the gala round, taking 1 minute and 38 seconds ahead of his rival, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE).

Awaiting the final Alpine day on Wednesday, with the feared Col de la Loze on the programme, Vingegaard is closer to achieving his second straight Tour win, with a 1:48 advantage over Pogacar, second overall. , with five stages to go.

Pogacar switched to a more mountain-friendly bike with 5.4km to go before tackling the second-category Col de Domancy, spending 14 seconds on it.

Vingegaard decided to keep his bike throughout the entire route and gradually increased the lead, until he achieved a surprisingly wide difference of more than a minute and a half, which, added to the ten seconds that he already had, puts him almost two minutes ahead ( 1:48).

“Today show the world that you are the best,” Vingegaard was told over the Jumbo team radio.

And the 26-year-old Dane paid attention, with a demonstration, which makes him close to victory in his second Tour de France, after last year’s victory.

Now Pogacar only has to attack hard on Wednesday, but the power shown by the Dane, and the good team he has, makes Pogacar’s miracle difficult.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

