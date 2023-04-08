Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) won his first Tour of the Basque Country on Saturday, winning the sixth and final stage in Eibar ahead of James Knox and Ion Izagirre.

For the Danish cyclist, this victory has a special symbolic value before the Tour de France, which will start in the Basque Country in less than three months.

As in the third and fourth stages of this round, where he dominated the climbs of Hika and La Asturiana to end up winning the day, Vingegaard responded well on Saturday to a first attack from Izagirre, 30 kilometers from the end, and later he went solo, after having been followed at first by Enric Mas.

The champion of the last Tour de France finished the stage almost 50 seconds ahead of the chasing group.

This is the second round won by Vingegaard since the start of the season, in three participations: first victory in the Tour of Galicia (O Gran Camiño) and then he was third in Paris-Nice, behind Tadej Pogacar and David Gaudu .

In the final overall, Vingegaard finished ahead of the Basques Mikel Landa (2nd at one minute and twelve seconds) and Ion Izagirre (3rd at one minute and 29 seconds).

The queen stage on Saturday was enlivened by a small group of escapees made up of Esteban Chaves, Ruben Guerreiro, Attila Valter and Steven Kruijswijk, who led part of the day before being caught up by Vingegaard on the sixth and penultimate ascent of Izúa difficulty of the day

The Dane had been second overall in this round in 2021 and debuts his name on the list of winners of it. Ion Izagirre, for his part, finished on the podium for the sixth time in the Tour of the Basque Country, thanks to the four bonus seconds achieved with his third place in the last stage.

Vingegaard also got the green jersey (classification by points), while the mountain jersey went to Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural). The best junior was the American Brandon McNulty (UAE).

Classification of the 6th and final stage of the Tour of the Basque Country:

1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/Jumbo) 3:36:42.

(average speed: 38.3 km/h)

2. James Knox (GBR) a 47.

3. Ion Izagirre (ESP) 49.

4. Brandon McNulty (USA) 49.

5. Sergio Higuita (COL) 49.

6. David Gaudu (FRA) 49.

7. Mauro Schmid (SUI) 49.

8. Simon Yates (GBR) 49.

9. Felix Gall (AUT) 49.