Vinícius Jr. got tired of being the victim of racist acts in La Liga – EntornoInteligente

Vinícius Jr, Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward, was subjected to continuous racist insults during his team’s 1-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium, in the Spanish League.

The high point of the game came in the second half, when, after a break in the game, a lively Vinícius pointed out a fan in the stands for insults before confronting the supporters of the section of the fans in question.

La Liga television networks said there was an announcement at the stadium asking fans not to insult the players or throw objects onto the pitch.

The referee’s official report described the incident.

«Racist insults: at minute 73, a spectator from the South Stand ‘Mario Kempes’ addressed the Real Madrid CF player number 20 D. Vinicius José De Oliveira Do Nascimiento, yelling at him: ‘Monkey, monkey’ which prompted the activation of the racism protocol, notifying the field delegate so that the corresponding announcement would be made over the public address system. The match was stopped until said announcement was issued over the stadium’s public address system », he reads.

Vinícius Jr. was sent off in the final minutes of the match for his involvement in an altercation with Valencia player Hugo Duro.

Video of the match broadcast by DAZN Spain also showed that, in addition to the aforementioned incident, the Real Madrid star was subjected to various other racist insults throughout the match.

Spain’s national police in Valencia told CNN on Monday that they had identified a person at the stadium involved in the alleged racist chants, but no arrests have been made so far. In a statement issued on Monday, Valencia confirmed that local police had identified a fan and that the fan in question and any other fan involved in racist gestures or acts would be banned from the stadium for life.

The prize of the racists was my expulsion

Los Blancos’ coach, Ancelotti, addressed the situation after the game in statements to Movistar Plus: “I don’t want to talk about football today… when an entire stadium chants a player ‘monkey’ and the coach has to think about sending off a player therefore, something bad is happening in this league.

In another interview with journalists, Ancelotti suggested that referees should suspend matches in other cases of racism in the league. The Italian said: “I am very sad because La Liga is a league with great teams with a good atmosphere. We have to end this. We are in 2023, racism does not have to exist… the only way for me is to stop the game.»

20230228_Vinicius Jr racism

On his personal Instagram account, Vinícius Jr. posted a story that read: “The prize the racists won was my expulsion!” ‘This is not football, this is @LaLiga'”.

Next, the Real Madrid player published a more extensive statement on his Twitter: “It was not the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition sees it as normal, the Federation also and the rivals encourage it. Very sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] y [Lionel] Messi today belongs to the racists.

«A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and the one I love, but which agreed to export to the world the image of a racist country. I am sorry for the Spanish who do not agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.

«And unfortunately, for everything that happens every week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will fight to the end against racists. Even if it’s far from here.”

‘Hashtags don’t move me’

Later, in response to a tweet from the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, in which he told Vinícius to “inform himself” about the jurisdictions and the role of LaLiga in cases of racism and reprimanded him for not having met twice With him to discuss the matter, the Brazilian said: “Once again, instead of criticizing racists, the LaLiga president appears on social media to attack me. … I’m not his friend to talk about racism. I want actions and punishments. Hashtags don’t move me.”

Real Madrid quoted Ancelotti, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and winger Lucas Vázquez on their official social networks, but did not offer any official statement immediately after the game.

Valencia issued a statement shortly after the conclusion of the match on its website: «Valencia CF wants to publicly condemn any type of insult, attack or contempt in football. The club, in its dedication to the values ​​of respect and sportsmanship, publicly reaffirms its position against physical and verbal violence in stadiums and regrets the events that occurred during the matchday 35 of the League against Real Madrid.