Vinícius Júnior: „Entschuldigen? Bist du dumm?“

Matchday AZWhen the previously racially insulted Vinícius Júnior was sent off against FC Valencia, he clapped scornfully and showed two fingers, which stand for the opponent’s possible second division relegation. Does he apologize? His counter-question: “Are you stupid?” He talks relentlessly about the situation in Spain via Twitter.

Vinícius in den Katakomben from Estadio Mestalla – Screenshot: „El Chiringuito“

Aufruhr um Vinícius Júnior auch in Valencia

VALENCIA. This Sunday with Real Madrid in LaLiga it was such an away trip to forget – and not primarily because of the 0-1 defeat. Vinicius Junior proved, as in so many other Spanish stadiums, also in the Estadio Mestalla of FC Valencia to be an absolute persona non grata.

The Brazilian initially targeted a fan of the host club, who apparently insulted him racially, which was followed by a wild shredding, in which the protagonists on the pitch also took part. Later, in the seventh of the 17-minute stoppage time, Vinícius was sent off the field with a red card. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea only punished a hitting movement by the wing star, although he had previously been put in a headlock for several seconds by Hugo Duro, who incidentally played for the second team in the 2020/21 season.

Vinícius acknowledged the referee’s decision with mocking applause, which he then gave to the ranks in the stadium when he left the pitch. The 22-year-old also turned in all directions of the circle, showing a two with two fingers – like the peace sign. He alluded to Valencia’s possible relegation to the second division.

Would or will he apologize for this gesture? When asked this by a reporter in the catacombs while signing autographs, Vinícius could only ask one question in disbelief, which he repeated a few times: “You’re stupid?”

Vinícius: “Spain is considered a country of racists in Brazil”

After the game, he did not comment on the unfortunate events on television, but number 20 in the white ballet spoke up on social networks. “The prize the racists got was my dismissal. It’s not football, it’s LaLiga”Vinícius initially wrote via Instagram story.

He followed up on Twitter and revealed the problem Spanish football has from his point of view that it doesn’t seem to get under control. “It wasn’t the first, nor the second, nor the third time. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the association does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi now belongs to the racists. A beautiful nation that welcomed me and that I love, but which has agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who disagree, but today Spain is considered a country of racists in Brazil. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will stand against racists to the end. Even if far away from here”so his relentless statement.

Vinícius and away games in Spain: when will the hatred end? Does he even stop?

