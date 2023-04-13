Interview

28, 25 and now 20: After almost five years at Real Madrid, he is running Vinicius Junior already with the third shirt number. The wing star got this for the 2020/21 season, but it doesn’t seem to be the final one for him as a royal. Not a few will sooner or later imagine him with the 11 on his shirt.

But: Marco Asensio could probably block this for a few more years, as he is said to be about to extend his expiring contract. So how about the legendary 7 for the Brazilian, which is the most prestigious in Real Madrid’s history, most recently worn by legends Raúl and Cristiano Ronaldo? Eden Hazard will release them by mid-2024 at the latest if he leaves the club when the contract expires.

Vinícius abstains from this thought game: “I don’t know, I haven’t thought of that. I always think about doing my job well. I don’t care that much about the number.” The 22-year-old should also be considered for the number 10, which Luka Modrić will give up in the not too distant future. Or will it even be 20 in the end?

