Vinícius sad about Benzema farewell: “We have conquered the world”

Vinícius comments on Karim Benzema’s departure

MADRID. Their time together on the soccer field does not go beyond June 4, 2023. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior will go in search of goals for the last time for Real Madrid on Sunday evening at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu against the Athletic Club. The Frenchman has decided to end his adventure at the world‘s most prestigious club after 14 years. He is moving to Al-Ittihad Club in Saudi Arabia. He harmonized sensationally with Vinícius, especially in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

The 22-year-old Brazilian regrets breaking up this duo. He wrote on social media: “Benzvini, Vinzema… Whatever. The result was always the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, lessons learned. When the boy from São Gonçalo, quite shy, came to Madrid in 2018, you were the first to welcome me. I will never forget that. I evolved through you. We have conquered Spain, Europe and the world together. And I was proud to applaud you for the Ballon d’Or. Today we put an end to this ‘Duo of Darkness’ but I will always keep our videos with me as inspiration and memories from an unforgettable era. Karim, we will miss you very much. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING LEGEND!”

Benzvini, Vinzema… Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget. I grew up with you. We won Spain… pic.twitter.com/t3XBh8THRp — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) June 4, 2023

