Home » Vinotinto defeated Guatemala
News

Vinotinto defeated Guatemala

by admin
Vinotinto defeated Guatemala

Venezuela triumphed this Sunday 0-1 against Guatemala in the last friendly match prior to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

La Vinotinto defeated Guatemala 0-1.

Venezuela triumphed this Sunday 0-1 against Guatemala in the last friendly match prior to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

In this way, the national team closed the FIFA date with a couple of victories, both with the same result, which raise the confidence of the squad for what is to come.

And it is that the next appointment that Fernando Batista and his team will have will be in the month of September when the World Cup qualifiers begin. Colombia and Paraguay will be the first rivals to face.

For those commitments, the “Bocha” team will arrive with an important filming and several interesting youths in the red wine orbit. In addition to a high dose of confidence, since the argentinian started his cycle on the right foot by registering three laurels and a draw.

One fact to keep in mind is that Venezuela has not lost a game since September 22, 2022, when they fell 0-1 to Iceland. At that time, José Pekermán was still in command of the team.

Moving on to the actions of the commitment played this Sunday at the Rentschler Field stadium in Connecticut, United States, the national coach made changes regarding the clash on Thursday against Honduras (victory 1-0).

“Bocha” changed to a 4-4-2, in which Jon Aramburu and Daniel Pereira premiered in ownership of the team. Rafa Romo also had the opportunity to show himself in the goal, like Alejandro Marqués and David Martínez who entered the complement.

See also  Brazilian President Lula's latest statement: Satisfied with the results of his visit to China! |

They all passed the exam that was the Central American team, which began with an alternative eleven reserving pieces for the Gold Cup.

However, they put the criollos in a bind during multiple passages of the clash in which they reached the area, but did not take advantage of the opportunities.

Similar situation for the Venezuelans, who also generated multiple chances in front of goal led by Soteldo and Savarino, but neither Salomón Rondón nor Josef Martínez were effective.

In this way the entire commitment was developed until minute 80, when the Guatemalan defense made a mistake defending a corner. The ball was served to Yangel Herrera in the area, where he beat goalkeeper Jerez with a shot close to the near post that scored the winning goal.

Also read:

Miguel Cabrera remains unstoppable and left Alex Rodríguez’s mark behind (+Video)

You may also like

There is a large area of ​​strong precipitation...

Slaughterhouse closure: farmer complains about long transport routes...

Zurich Seguros delivers three schools in San Lorenzo...

Dreaming of gold: the artisanal miners of Chocó

Your most important dates: New revelations? Court case...

A young man died from a cow in...

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the...

Center for Post Covid in Ludwigshafen

Netflix team was attacked by sharks in Hawaii

Millionaires-National: a duel of power to power

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy