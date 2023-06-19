Venezuela triumphed this Sunday 0-1 against Guatemala in the last friendly match prior to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

La Vinotinto defeated Guatemala 0-1.

Venezuela triumphed this Sunday 0-1 against Guatemala in the last friendly match prior to the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

In this way, the national team closed the FIFA date with a couple of victories, both with the same result, which raise the confidence of the squad for what is to come.

And it is that the next appointment that Fernando Batista and his team will have will be in the month of September when the World Cup qualifiers begin. Colombia and Paraguay will be the first rivals to face.

For those commitments, the “Bocha” team will arrive with an important filming and several interesting youths in the red wine orbit. In addition to a high dose of confidence, since the argentinian started his cycle on the right foot by registering three laurels and a draw.

One fact to keep in mind is that Venezuela has not lost a game since September 22, 2022, when they fell 0-1 to Iceland. At that time, José Pekermán was still in command of the team.

Moving on to the actions of the commitment played this Sunday at the Rentschler Field stadium in Connecticut, United States, the national coach made changes regarding the clash on Thursday against Honduras (victory 1-0).

“Bocha” changed to a 4-4-2, in which Jon Aramburu and Daniel Pereira premiered in ownership of the team. Rafa Romo also had the opportunity to show himself in the goal, like Alejandro Marqués and David Martínez who entered the complement.

They all passed the exam that was the Central American team, which began with an alternative eleven reserving pieces for the Gold Cup.

However, they put the criollos in a bind during multiple passages of the clash in which they reached the area, but did not take advantage of the opportunities.

Similar situation for the Venezuelans, who also generated multiple chances in front of goal led by Soteldo and Savarino, but neither Salomón Rondón nor Josef Martínez were effective.

In this way the entire commitment was developed until minute 80, when the Guatemalan defense made a mistake defending a corner. The ball was served to Yangel Herrera in the area, where he beat goalkeeper Jerez with a shot close to the near post that scored the winning goal.

Also read:

Miguel Cabrera remains unstoppable and left Alex Rodríguez’s mark behind (+Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

