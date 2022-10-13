On the weekend of 15-16 October, the vintage market will reopen in Piazza delle Erbe, in Belluno. This is an initiative of the Inter Wheel group that will go to support the Welfare Fund, to help women victims of violence. The proceeds from the initiative will in fact be used to finance the first assistance and reception initiative launched in 2019 which sees the collaboration of Federalberghi.

The project started with a mapping of all the hotels available to host women victims of violence forced to leave their homes at a controlled price. “A fundamental project to ensure a roof and a safe place for women who can no longer stay in their home”, explains the president of the Welfare and Territorial Identity Fund, Francesca De Biasi. «The support of the hotels is necessary, as there is no other reality in the area that has the possibility of welcoming these women 24 hours a day; and obviously there are no specific chapters in the municipal budgets that provide for the payment of these very first receptions. Violence, especially domestic violence, requires very short intervention times. We therefore thank Inter Wheel for the vintage market, the proceeds of which will support this specific action of the Fund, which finances the stay of women in the host hotels ».

The market will open every weekend, starting next (14-15 October) from 9.30 to 12.30 and from 16 to 19, until the feast of San Martino. During the week of the patron saint of Belluno (from 8 to 13 November) it will be open every day.

“Inner Wheel is an international association of women from different nations and continents who, sharing ideal strengths and means, are committed to promoting understanding in the world, operating in the social and cultural sphere, especially in defense of women and for their human redemption »explains the president Daniela Mangiola. “In recent years, various projects in the social field have been married, looking at the most fragile categories and the needs of the community. Last year the Anti-Violence Center of the “Belluno Donna” association was helped and now we are resuming the market with the aim of concretely supporting the reception initiative for women victims of violence. Unfortunately, the theme is always topical, even in our territory ».